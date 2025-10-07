Ketu Transit in October 2025: Four Zodiac Signs That Will Face Challenges
On October 23, 2025, at 6:03 PM, Ketu will transit into the third phase of Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, causing challenges for four zodiac signs. Those affected should be cautious as this transit may bring difficulties in various aspects of life.
Gemini
Geminis may encounter challenges at work because of Ketu’s influence. It’s important to think carefully before making decisions and seek advice from trusted sources. Stay cautious and avoid placing too much trust in colleagues during this period.
Leo
As Ketu transits through Leo, individuals born under this sign may experience a loss of confidence and face several challenges. Exercise extra caution during this time, as important tasks could be delayed and misunderstandings within the family may arise.
Virgo
During Ketu’s transit, Virgos should be extra cautious with their finances as obstacles may increase. There is also a chance of disputes with friends. Health concerns such as acidity or fatigue could arise, so it’s important to take care and stay vigilant.
Pisces
Under Ketu’s influence, Pisces may experience increased mental instability. It’s important to avoid rushing into decisions, particularly regarding your career. Stay calm, act responsibly, and exercise extra caution during this period.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.