Daily Horoscope, October 28, 2025: The Moon transits from Sagittarius to Capricorn. On Tuesday, 5 yogas will form. Find out your astrological predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and all other zodiac signs.

Horoscope for October 28, 2025: On Tuesday, October 28, the day is auspicious for Aries natives; their health will be good. Taurus natives will have financial gains; they should drive vehicles carefully. Gemini natives can be stubborn, which might tarnish their image. Cancer natives may have extra income, and their love life will be wonderful. Read today's horoscope in detail below.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope October 28, 2025

The day is auspicious for people of this sign. The situation in business and job will be better than before. You will get a chance to attend a religious event. Planned tasks will be completed on time. If there is any old dispute, it may end. Health will be better than before.

Taurus Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign may experience positive changes in their lives. You will get help from friends in business matters. There are also chances of financial gain. A big deal could be finalized. Investments made earlier will yield profits today. Drive vehicles carefully.

Gemini Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign can be very stubborn today, which may cause some of their work to get stuck and could also tarnish their image. In the job, superiors might get angry over something. It is in their best interest to stay away from court cases.

Cancer Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign may get extra income, which will help complete some pending tasks. You will get your favorite food. You will get a chance to participate in a religious activity. You will be successful in repaying old debts. Your love life will be much better than before.

Leo Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign should use vehicles carefully, or they might get injured. You will not be able to keep yourself calm. This might spoil completed tasks. Do not do any work without thinking. Love relationships may break. Disputes between husband and wife are possible.

Virgo Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign will have to make a tough decision unwillingly, which may cause disputes in the family. The more you speak today, the more trouble you might get into. There are chances of unnecessary expenses. Mental stress will persist throughout the day.

Libra Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign should not make decisions based on others' opinions. Someone's behavior in the family might bother you. There could be profit in a partnership business. The job situation will also be better. Matters related to love affairs may get complicated. Take care of your health.

Scorpio Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign are going to have a major financial gain today. Visiting a religious event or temple will bring peace. Love relationships will strengthen. The situation in job and business will improve. You will get happiness from children.

Sagittarius Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign should not trust others in money matters. You may encounter old enemies. An unknown fear will remain in the mind. Youth will get opportunities to advance in their careers. Success in love affairs is possible. Advice from elders will be beneficial.

Capricorn Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign will get the full reward for their hard work. You may win in a court case or any dispute. Attraction towards the opposite gender may increase. Tasks related to children and education will be completed. The day is good for business. Health will be fine.

Aquarius Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign will get a chance to help others. Students will get the desired success. A desired transfer in the job is also possible. You will have to avoid overly spicy food, otherwise, stomach pain may persist. You will get happiness from children.

Pisces Horoscope October 28, 2025

People of this sign will get good news from their in-laws. Getting a big responsibility at work may increase the workload. A dispute with someone is possible due to children. You might also go on a short trip. There may be some ups and downs in your career.



