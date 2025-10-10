Rahu Transit 2025: Financial Gains Ahead for These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs
Rahu Peyarchi 2025 brings a major astrological shift as Rahu enters his own star, Sathaya Nakshatra. This powerful transit is set to bring financial gains, progress, and life-changing opportunities for 3 zodiac signs. Find out if you're one of them!
Rahu Star Transit 2025
In Vedic astrology, Rahu is known as a shadow planet that shifts between stars at regular intervals, influencing various zodiac signs. This November, Rahu will enter his own star, Sathaya Nakshatra—a transition believed to bring good fortune for many.
Capricorn
Capricorns are set to gain significantly from this Rahu transit. Expect notable career advancements, promotions, and opportunities for leadership roles. Financial growth is likely, and there may be positive news related to foreign travel or relocation.
Gemini
Geminis will experience a strong rise in income as Rahu enters their house of gains. This transit may bring new business opportunities, expansion, and promising investment returns. Long-pending tasks are also likely to progress smoothly during this period.
Taurus
Taurus will benefit as Rahu enters their house of karma. This transit brings financial gains, career stability, and increased chances of success. It’s also a favourable time to start new ventures or take bold steps in your professional life.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.