May 9 brings fresh opportunities, lucky conversations, and positive energy for new beginnings. Discover what the stars reveal today about love, career, luck, and personal growth.

Curious about what the stars have planned for you today? May 9 brings positive energy, fresh opportunities, and lucky moments for many zodiac signs. Whether you're planning a new beginning, an important discussion, or simply looking for guidance in love, career, or health, today’s horoscope may help you make the right move. Check out your daily horoscope and discover what the universe has in store for you.

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Aries:

It's probably best to keep your opinions to yourself at your workplace. You might get some extra income in the afternoon. Your spouse might behave harshly, so it's better to avoid any arguments. You can win people over with your good behaviour. Don't ignore any small health issues. A relative from abroad might just drop in. Today is the day your wishes could come true.

Taurus:

Your expenses might go up today. You could receive a share of your parents' property. Be careful, you might get insulted for giving someone good advice. Business will run as usual, nothing special. You may need to help out your in-laws. There's good news on the horizon—your child might land a job. You'll find peace in spiritual talks. Travel could lead to some unnecessary hassles. Be very careful with all your tasks today; even a small mistake could cause a big loss. You might also get into a pointless argument with your parents.

Gemini:

Household expenses are likely to increase. If you're into music, don't give up on your practice now. Keep an eye on your blood pressure. It's a bad day to lend money to anyone. Your short temper could cause trouble at home. Things don't look great for those in higher education. You might have a disagreement for not fulfilling a responsibility towards your mother. Helping the needy will bring you happiness. You might get some good news related to your business. Try to avoid arguments and listen carefully to what your elders have to say.

Cancer:

Being lazy at work can lead to big losses. You might lose out by hoping for extra gains. Even after working hard all day, your financial situation might not improve much. Your married life will be happy. A good opportunity might slip away in the afternoon. You can expect help from your children. There might be some trouble in your love life. It's not a great time for basic studies. You might have back pain. A family trip could be on the cards. You may finally recover from a long-term illness.

Leo:

Negative thoughts might make you sad. A dishonest person could tarnish your reputation. An old wound might start bothering you again. You could earn some money from a lottery. You might have to travel for work in the morning. Getting into a personal discussion with someone could lead to a fight. You might be given the responsibility of looking after something valuable. Worries about your children may increase. Your enemies might try to humiliate you. You will find joy in social service.

Virgo:

Your earnings look good and financial stability will continue. You might get caught up in some unnecessary trouble. Guests might come over to your house. It's better not to share your problems with anyone. You might be worried about your children. Luck will be on your side at work. You could suffer from sugar-related problems. You might need to take help from someone younger than you. Financial stress at home will eventually be resolved.

Libra:

You might have some eye problems. Be very careful while walking. You could suffer from stomach issues. You might find yourself drawn to religious discussions. The whole day will be very busy with work. You might face some trouble on the road. Your enemies will fail to harm you. You might have some extra expenses. If you were worried about your children, that will go away. There might be discussions at home about a religious ceremony.

Scorpio:

Your wife's overspending could cause trouble at home. A vitamin deficiency might affect your health. Stay away from any trouble with the police. You can make progress at work using your intelligence. You might get a chance to meet your relatives. Think carefully before buying a vehicle or property. It's not a good time for students. Your excessive anger could disrupt your work. Physical pain might cause you to miss work.

Sagittarius:

You might suddenly get stuck in a legal mess. It's better not to be too generous with anyone. You might go on a trip with your whole family. Be careful to avoid any bleeding. Be cautious around electrical appliances. You will spend time on the medical treatment of elders in the family. Speak very carefully with everyone. You might get help in your business from someone. If you are not careful, you might spend too much money. You could be unnecessarily insulted by a senior person.

Capricorn:

Consult your wife before making any important decisions. You might get a lot of help from a very close friend. Trust may return to your love life. Your sweet nature will attract everyone. Dancers can expect some progress. Pain in your lower back might increase. A love-related conflict might get resolved. Not giving enough time to your family due to work pressure can cause arguments. An old hope might be shattered. You might find a lost item.

Aquarius:

Students will have to be patient to see good results. Be careful with financial transactions. The day might be spent in extreme laziness. You might get some good news about your children's work. Try to adapt to unfavourable situations. Don't take on a task that you know you can't do. Your savings will be low due to extra expenses. Today, you might have to do something for your own convenience. A trip with everyone might be on the cards. You might get praised for some good work.

Pisces:

You will get appreciation from your family for some work. The day is good for drivers. There is a chance of getting into a legal case. You might feel disappointed for not getting what you deserve. You may not profit from buying and selling. Stomach pain might increase. You could get into trouble for helping others. Uncontrolled desires might lead to overspending. You will receive love from a dear one. Expenses might increase for a grand meal.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.