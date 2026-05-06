On 6 May 2026, it’s an auspicious day to start new ventures, especially in business. Favourable energy supports key discussions, partnerships, and creative work. Trust your instincts and act confidently.

On 6 May 2026, the stars align to bring promising opportunities and fresh beginnings. It’s an ideal time to initiate new ventures, hold important discussions, and explore creative pursuits with confidence and clarity.

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Aries

For Aries, there might be some special good news for students today. Health problems could get in the way of your work. But don't worry, things are likely to pick up in the afternoon. You might see some gains from property or land deals. If you're in politics, it's a decent day for you. Expect a guest at home. Be careful, as you might face some financial issues.

Taurus

Taurus folks, especially artists, will have a favourable day. If you're in a partnership business, you can expect good results. Students, however, might have a tough time. Watch your spending, as going over budget could lead to fights at home. You might also spend money on a vehicle or property. You'll have a good time with your friends. Your quick thinking could lead to progress at your workplace. Keep an eye on your health, as existing issues might get worse.

Gemini

Gemini, you might face some issues at your workplace today. However, your business could bring in good income. It's a great day for artists. Overall, your day will be pretty good. Students, you'll need to be a bit patient to see good results. Rushing into things could make problems worse. If you're in a tight spot, your friends will be there to help you out.

Cancer

For Cancer, you'll enjoy a good time with your friends. Your sharp mind will help you get ahead at work. Health problems might increase, so take care. Be careful with your spending, as it could cause trouble at home. You might also spend on vehicles or property. It's a good day for artists, and those in partnership businesses can expect good results. Students might find it a challenging day.

Leo

Leo, students will get a chance to do something great. You might have to make a personal sacrifice to make someone else happy today. Your relationship with your spouse will be quite good. If you have any important discussions planned, now is the time to have them. You will receive help from someone. You can be hopeful about winning any competitive activity. An expert's advice might help you with legal matters. You might feel some physical weakness. There's a strong chance of success today, and you might get an opportunity to pay off a loan.

Virgo

Virgo, your reputation in politics could get a boost. However, you might face some family problems. You could get help from an influential person today. There's a strong chance of landing a job. Try your best to stay away from outside conflicts. For those in politics, it's a good day. A parent's health might become a cause for concern. If you're involved in any joint project, you can hope to earn a good name.

Libra

Libra, there's a strong possibility of getting a job today. It's a good day for those in politics. You might be worried about a parent's health. You could receive help from an influential person. If you're part of a joint project, you can expect to gain a good reputation. Try to avoid getting into any external fights. Your political standing might improve, but be prepared for some family issues.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you might have to deal with some liver-related issues. A chance to travel by water might come up. Be careful at work, as your most trusted colleague could betray you. You might find yourself worrying more about your child's education. Heavy workload could make you neglect your family's needs, leading to problems. On the bright side, your financial situation is sure to improve today.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, if you're pursuing higher education, a special opportunity might come your way. It's going to be a good day for you. A wish you've had for a long time could finally come true. Your expenses might go up, so watch your wallet. Try to stay out of fights, or you could end up in legal trouble. It's also a good day for business and trade. Work pressure might leave you feeling physically weak.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you might face some stomach issues today. It's a good day for buying or selling land or property. Be careful, a fight with a neighbour could escalate into a legal matter. There's a chance of earning some extra income. An old enemy might try to cause you harm. Your love life could see some complications. You might receive some good news related to your job. Good business contacts are also on the cards.

Aquarius

Aquarius, think carefully before you invest your money, whether in business or anywhere else. A trip might be enjoyable but could also be heavy on your pocket. Your married life will be happy. Avoid making any quick decisions today. Your back pain could get worse. Something your child does will bring you a lot of joy. Even with hard work, your financial situation might not improve much.

Pisces

Pisces, it's a good day to finish any tasks you've been putting off for a long time. It's not the best day for your love life, as problems could crop up. You might end up arguing with your parents. There's a good chance of making a special profit in your business. For those involved with music, a special opportunity might appear. You might have to tell a small lie to fix a mistake at work. Your worries about your children will finally be over.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.