Daily Horoscope, May 14: Check Detailed Predictions for All 12 Zodiac Signs Today
Today’s Rasi Phalalu for 14.05.2026 gives daily horoscope predictions for all 12 zodiac signs. From Aries to Pisces, find clear insights on your career, health, love, and money, and know how your day is likely to unfold according to astrology.
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Today's Horoscope
Panchangam expert Phanikumar brings you today's horoscope. Let's find out in detail what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign today.
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Aries Horoscope
You will get good news from your children. At work, you will make some important decisions. You might meet up with childhood friends. You will succeed in the tasks you take on. You will buy new items or a vehicle. Your social circle will grow with influential people. Business will feel more energetic.
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Taurus Horoscope
You will make stable decisions in family matters, which will increase your value. Disputes with relatives and friends will finally get resolved. You will complete your work on time. In your job, you will see the progress you were hoping for. Long journeys will be profitable. Businesses will see good profits.
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Gemini Horoscope
Job seekers might not find success today. Your tasks will progress slowly. It is better to postpone any travel plans. You should be careful with money matters when dealing with friends and relatives. House construction plans will slow down. You will feel more spiritual. Businesses might bring some disappointment.
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Cancer Horoscope
You will complete all your tasks on time. At home, the behaviour of some people might bother you. At work, you will receive new encouragement. Real estate sales and purchases will be profitable. You will receive financial help from others when you need it.
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Leo Horoscope
With your family's support, you will complete important tasks. Property disputes with siblings will be resolved. The arrival of friends and relatives will bring you joy. You will take part in feasts and other fun events. You will hear good news about your children's education. At work, you will achieve success without much effort.
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Virgo Horoscope
Misunderstandings with your life partner will increase. At your job, the behaviour of some people will irritate you. You will feel more spiritual. Troubles at home will increase. Businesses will be sluggish. Financial matters will become more difficult.
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Libra Horoscope
Your unnecessary expenses will increase. The atmosphere at home will be chaotic. You will face losses because you are not making firm decisions. Your efforts to get new loans will be successful. You will undertake long journeys and visit temples. At work, pressure from superiors will increase. Your profession and business will be slow.
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Scorpio Horoscope
Your financial situation will be satisfactory. With your siblings' help, you will get out of disputes. Business expansion plans will go smoothly. Employees will get promotions. The arrival of relatives and friends will make you happy.
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Sagittarius Horoscope
Making your own decisions in family matters will not work out well. The behaviour of some people, both at home and outside, will cause you anxiety. Your profession and business will be slow. You will visit temples. At work, you must be careful with your superiors. There are chances of sudden travel.
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Capricorn Horoscope
The atmosphere at your job will be encouraging. Your financial situation looks promising. You will benefit from making stable decisions. You will organize auspicious events at home. You will achieve success in your undertakings. Businesses will see good profits.
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Aquarius Horoscope
The tasks you have undertaken will proceed slowly. You will not get proper recognition for your talent at work. You must be careful with important documents. Your profession and business will not yield the expected results. You will feel more spiritual. Your efforts to get loans will not be successful.
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Pisces Horoscope
The arrival of friends and relatives will bring you joy. You will participate in social service activities with your childhood friends. You will receive an unexpected financial gain. Favourable conditions will increase at your job. You will resolve property disputes. You will buy new clothes and jewellery.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.
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