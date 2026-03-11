Today’s horoscope for March 11 brings positive energy for important work, business deals, and new beginnings. The day also favors meaningful discussions, creative pursuits, and opportunities that may help you move closer to your dream job.

The daily horoscope for March 11 brings positive energy for productivity, meaningful discussions, and new opportunities. It is considered a favourable day to start important projects, finalise business matters, and focus on creative pursuits such as architecture and dance, while some signs may also see progress in career goals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries

An old injury might bother you. You might have to step out for work early in the morning. Be careful, a dishonest person could try to ruin your reputation. You might be given the responsibility of looking after something valuable. You'll find happiness in helping others. Negative thoughts could cause some mental stress. There's a chance of winning some money from a lottery. Your enemies might try to put you in a tough spot. Worries about your children could increase. Avoid getting into personal discussions, as they might lead to arguments.

Taurus

Work pressure might keep you from giving time at home, leading to some arguments. An old hope might not pan out. You could find something you had lost. Good news is waiting for dancers. Make sure to talk to your spouse before making any big decisions. A fight with your partner might get resolved. You might feel some pain in your lower back. A very close friend could help you out in a big way. Trust might be restored in your love life. Your charming personality will win everyone over.

Gemini

You'll have a very busy day. Be careful while travelling, as there could be some trouble. You might face some stomach issues, so watch what you eat. Walk carefully. There might be discussions at home about a religious function. An eye-related problem could get worse. You might find yourself drawn to spiritual discussions. Your enemies won't be able to harm you. If you were worried about your children, that stress will disappear. You might have to spend some extra money.

Cancer

Too much anger could mess up your work. Stay away from any trouble that could involve the police. Physical discomfort might affect your productivity. Your intelligence will help you move up at your workplace. Think twice before buying a vehicle or property. A lack of vitamins could affect your health. You might get a chance to meet your relatives. This isn't a great time for students. Your spouse's overspending could cause some tension at home.

Leo

If you have sugar-related health issues, you might face some trouble. You might have guests over at your place. Even if there's some financial stress at home, it will get sorted out. Your earnings look good, and your financial situation will keep improving. Luck will be on your side at work. It's best not to share your problems with others. You might need to take help from someone younger than you. Try to avoid getting into pointless arguments. Your worries about your children might increase.

Virgo

Being lazy at work today could lead to big losses. There might be some trouble in your love life. This isn't a good time for basic studies. You might have some back pain. You could finally get relief from a long-standing illness. A family trip might be on the cards. A good plan might not work out in the afternoon. Even though you'll work hard all day, your financial situation might not improve much. Your married life will be happy. Being greedy for extra gains could lead to a loss. You might get some help from your children.

Libra

You might get some good news related to your business. Your blood pressure could be a cause for concern. Don't lend money to anyone today. Stay away from arguments and debates. You might have a disagreement for not fulfilling a responsibility towards your mother. Listen carefully to what your elders have to say. Household expenses might go up. You'll feel happy after doing something for the needy. If you're into music, don't give up on your practice. It's not a great time for higher education. Too much anger could create problems at home.

Scorpio

You'll receive a lot of love from someone special. It's a good day for drivers. Be careful, as trying to help others might land you in trouble. There's a possibility of getting into a legal issue. You might feel let down if you don't get what you rightfully deserve. Stomach pain could increase. You might spend a lot on a fancy meal. Your family will praise you for something you've done. You might not make a profit in any buying or selling deals. Having unrealistic hopes could lead to overspending.

Sagittarius

Your good behaviour will impress others. Today, one of your wishes might come true. It's better not to voice your opinions at your workplace. Someone living abroad might come to visit. You might earn some extra money in the afternoon. It's best to avoid arguing with your spouse. You might be hurt by something your partner says or does. Don't ignore any minor health issues.

Capricorn

Your reputation might grow because of some good work you've done. Don't take on tasks that you know are beyond your ability. Try to adjust to any challenging situations. You might get some good news related to your children's careers. Today, you might have to do something just for your own benefit. A group trip with everyone could happen. Extra expenses will mean less savings. You might feel very lazy all day. Students will need to be patient to see good results. Be careful with financial transactions.

Aquarius

There's a strong chance your child might get a job. Your expenses could increase. Business will continue as usual. You might receive a share of your parents' property. You could be misunderstood or even insulted for giving someone good advice. An unnecessary argument might break out with your parents. You may have to help your in-laws. You need to be very careful with everything you do today; a small mistake could lead to a big loss. You'll find peace in spiritual conversations. You might face some needless hassles while travelling.

Pisces

You might get some help in your business from someone. A senior person might insult you for no reason. A family trip could be on the cards. Be careful around electrical gadgets. You'll spend time and money on the health of the elders in your family. Be careful to avoid any injuries that could cause bleeding. Think before you speak to anyone. If you're not careful, you could end up spending too much money. You might suddenly find yourself in a legal mess. It's best not to be overly generous with anyone today.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.