Today's horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces – health, finance, love, and career predictions in Kannada.

Aries:

A well-wisher's help brings a new ray of hope. Students and youth will be more active and serious about their future. Bad news from a loved one will be disappointing. Don't make any decisions in haste or emotionally. Overeating can cause stomach upset.

Taurus:

Meeting like-minded people can bring new energy. There may be some tension in the financial situation. With patience and restraint, you will overcome your problem.

There will be a romantic relationship between husband and wife. Health-related problems may subside.

Gemini:

Your confidence awakens new hopes. Efforts to maintain proper order at home can also be successful. Traveling at this time can worsen the time. People with blood pressure and diabetes should take special care.

Cancer:

The day may start with a pleasant event. Be careful in the second half of the day. A problem may suddenly arise in front of you. Sources of income will increase, but at the same time, increased expenses will cause financial stress. Workload at the workplace can be managed more. There may be some misunderstandings in married life. Health may be good.

Leo:

Control your anger. After noon, some negative thoughts may come to mind. The workload may be high. There may be some disputes in the relationship between husband and wife. Fatigue can cause pain and swelling in the legs.

Virgo:

You will have full cooperation in work related to household amenities. Excessive work can cause irritation. Be aware of the health of the elders in the house. Due to some personal reasons, you may not be able to focus on business. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife.

Libra:

Excessive generosity can cause pain. Sometimes your anger can cause problems for you. It is important to keep your behavior under control. You will not be able to get enough sleep due to stress. Take the help of yoga and meditation to keep physical and mental energy positive.

Scorpio:

Your full attention will be on strengthening financial activities. Don't waste time with friends. Keep your full attention on the field of work. Outsiders can spoil the house. There will be urinary tract infections and inflammation.

Sagittarius:

You will play a major role in helping others and finding solutions to their problems. Don't pay too much attention to the negative words of any relatives. This will increase your stress. Be a little careful in managing money transactions. Success can be found in women-related business. Overwork and stress affect blood pressure.

Capricorn:

Through your confidence, you will be able to find a solution to the problem. You will also spend time on household chores. A bad relationship can affect your self-esteem. The mind will be happy when the situation at the workplace suddenly improves. Your spouse's cooperation in family and financial matters will relieve you from stress.

Aquarius:

Today you will spend more time in social or political activities. Get proper information about any investment policy before taking it. The success of any of your business plans will boost your confidence. Relationships with spouse and family members will be well maintained.

Pisces:

You will make a small change in your routine which will be positive. You will spend pleasant time with your family when it comes to home shopping. Due to excessive work, you will not be able to rest at home. Husband and wife cannot give each other time due to their busyness.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.