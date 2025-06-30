Jupiter has moved from the first house to the second house of Ardra Nakshatra. This change may bring luck to these 3 zodiac signs.

Today, June 28, 2025, at 02:43 PM, Jupiter has transited into the second pada of Ardra Nakshatra. Prior to this, it was in the first pada of Ardra Nakshatra. Ardra Nakshatra is the sixth among the 27 nakshatras, and its lord is Rahu. There are a total of four padas in Ardra Nakshatra. While the first and fourth padas are ruled by Jupiter, the second and third padas are ruled by Saturn.

Ardra Nakshatra

Ardra Nakshatra is seen as a star appearing in the form of a diamond or lightning. Jupiter is considered the giver of wealth, religion, luck, education, and marriage. See which three zodiac signs are likely to benefit from Jupiter's transit in the second position of Ardra Nakshatra.

Scorpio:

Young people are likely to achieve success during Jupiter's transit. Implementation of new plans will expand the business. In addition, profits will also increase. Married couples' personal relationships will improve, and there will be an addition to the family. This is a favorable time to buy property or a vehicle. If the elderly prioritize mental health, their health will be good. People of this zodiac sign should worship Lakshmi and Vishnu. Also offer them fruits, flowers, sweets, and Akshata.

Capricorn:

Business people are likely to receive money during Jupiter's transit. Working people should try to maintain a balance between work and rest. Those who applied for a loan last month will get their loan. Shopkeepers are likely to buy a vehicle according to their horoscope. The elderly will find peace of mind by participating in auspicious events. People of this zodiac sign should worship Lord Chandra.

Gemini:

Ardra Nakshatra is in Gemini, whose lord is Rahu. This afternoon, the auspicious effect of Jupiter's transit will fall on the lives of Geminis. If business people have borrowed money from someone, they will soon repay their money. Young people's decision-making ability will increase, so they will be able to see their goals clearly. Employees' salaries may increase. People of this zodiac sign should offer water, Bilva leaves, and Akshata on the Shivling every day. Along with this, reciting Shiv Chalisa will be auspicious.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.