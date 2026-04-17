Daily Horoscope for April 17 highlights a lucky day for new beginnings, financial progress and creative pursuits. It’s an ideal time for important discussions and repaying loans.

April 17, 2026 brings a wave of positive energy, making it an ideal day to start something new or take important decisions. The stars favour financial progress, meaningful discussions and creative pursuits, offering promising opportunities for many zodiac signs.

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Aries

Be careful, your most trusted person at work might cheat you. On the bright side, your financial situation is sure to improve. You might find yourself worrying about your child's education. Health-wise, you could face some liver-related issues. There's a chance you might travel by water. Heavy workload might lead you to neglect your family's needs, which could cause problems at home.

Taurus

Your quick thinking could lead to a promotion at work. However, health problems might increase. If you're in a partnership business, you can expect good results. It's not a great time for students, though. Be careful with your spending, as overspending could cause fights at home. It’s a good day for artists. You might spend money on a vehicle or property. You'll have a good time with your friends.

Gemini

For those in politics, it's a fairly average day. You might see some gains from property or land deals. Health issues could affect your work. A guest might visit your home today. There's some good news in store for students. You might face some financial difficulties. After noon, you can expect some progress in your pending tasks.

Cancer

People of this sign might see some career advancement. Be very careful on the roads, as there's a risk of injury. Your innovative ideas will help you earn more. There's a possibility of travelling abroad for work. Worries about your children's studies might increase. For business owners, income is likely to go up. You might get into a tiff with your friends.

Leo

You might face some issues at your workplace today. However, you can expect a good income from your business. It's a lucky day for artists. If you find yourself in trouble, a friend will come to your rescue. Students will need to be patient to see good results. Rushing into things could make your problems worse. Overall, your day will be quite good.

Virgo

Your responsibilities at work are likely to increase. Try to finish all your pending household chores. You might get to meet an influential person. Some problems could pop up in your love life. It's a favourable day for retail and wholesale traders. Be extra cautious while on the road. Your financial troubles might finally come to an end.

Libra

Today, your worries about your children will finally disappear. It's not a great day for your love life, as problems might arise. You might have to tell a lie at work to fix a mistake. There's a strong chance of making a special profit in business. You could get into an argument with your parents. Make sure to finish any long-pending tasks today. A special opportunity might come up for those in the music field.

Scorpio

Complications might arise in your love life. You could receive some good news related to your work. You might suffer from stomach problems. An old enemy may try to harm you, so be alert. It's a good day for buying or selling land or property. You might make some good contacts for your business. A dispute with a neighbour could lead to legal trouble. There's a chance of earning some extra income today.

Sagittarius

People of this sign will have a good day. A long-held wish might finally come true. Try to avoid getting into fights outside, or you could land in legal trouble. It's also a good day for business and trade. Those pursuing higher education might get a special opportunity. However, work pressure might leave you feeling physically weak. Your expenses might also increase today.

Capricorn

Despite your hard work, your financial situation is unlikely to improve much. Think twice before investing money in business or anywhere else. Avoid making any quick decisions today. Your back pain might get worse. A trip could be enjoyable but also expensive. Your married life will be happy. Something your child does will bring you joy.

Aquarius

You might receive help from an influential person today. There's a strong possibility of getting a job. If you're part of a team project, you can expect to gain a good reputation. Try to stay away from outside conflicts. Your reputation in politics might grow. Some family problems could arise. For those in politics, today is a good day. A parent's health might be a cause for concern.

Pisces

Today, you will receive help from someone. You might have to make a personal sacrifice to make someone else happy. You could get legal protection with advice from an experienced person. The relationship between husband and wife will be quite good. If you have any important discussions planned, it's a good day to have them. You might suffer from physical weakness. Students will get a chance to prove themselves. You can expect to win in any competitive activity. Success is on the cards today. You will also get an opportunity to repay a loan.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.