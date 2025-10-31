On October 31, 2025, the Moon and Rahu will align in Aquarius, forming a Grahan Yoga. This rare planetary combination may bring mixed effects for all zodiac signs. Check how it influences your horoscope today.

Horoscope for 31 October 2025: Aries will benefit and also find happiness from children. Taurus should not interfere in others' affairs, as their respect may diminish. Gemini will receive good news, and their work will be praised. Cancer could get into big trouble, and seasonal illnesses will be a concern. Find out how the day will be for each zodiac sign ahead.

Aries Horoscope 31 October 2025

People of this sign will get a chance to correct their mistakes today. There are chances of success in legal matters. You may benefit from immovable property. You might go on an outing with your life partner. You may find happiness from your children.

Taurus Horoscope 31 October 2025

People of this sign should avoid interfering in others' matters today, or their respect may decrease. The day will be sluggish. Any negligence could become a major problem for them. There will be uncertainty in the mind about something.

Gemini Horoscope 31 October 2025

People of this sign will complete all their responsible tasks on time. Their work will be praised at the office. You might go for a romantic dinner with your partner. There will be tension in the mind regarding expenses. You might receive some great news related to friends.

Cancer Horoscope 31 October 2025

If people of this sign engage in illegal activities, they could get into big trouble. They will also have to curb unnecessary expenses, or their budget could be disrupted. There might be uncertainty in the mind regarding financial matters. Seasonal illnesses can be troublesome.

Leo Horoscope 31 October 2025

In terms of romance, the day will be quite excellent. New love relationships may also form. The social and economic situation will be much better than before. Any problem arising in the workplace can be easily resolved today. You will be happy to meet old friends.

Virgo Horoscope 31 October 2025

People of this sign may make a big decision related to their family. You will get happiness from your children's side. Financial support will also come from parents. Stomach and head ailments can be troublesome. You may have to do some tasks in your job unwillingly.

Libra Horoscope 31 October 2025

There are chances of financial gain for people of this sign. A trusted person can help you. Old plans can be completed today. There are chances of getting help from old friends and relatives. You may receive respect and love from your partner.

Scorpio Horoscope 31 October 2025

People of this sign should not be influenced by others' words. The time will be demanding for students. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Making decisions in anger can also lead to losses. There will be a pointless argument with someone. You will not feel like working at all.

Sagittarius Horoscope 31 October 2025

People of this sign will be happy with their children's success. You may get success in your career and business. Friends' advice will prove beneficial. Important tasks can be completed on time. You will benefit from government schemes. Health will be better than before.

Capricorn Horoscope 31 October 2025

People of this sign should drive vehicles carefully. Your image could be tarnished over some issue. Avoid pointless disputes. An old ache in the heart may resurface today. There could also be a shortage of money. You need to keep an eye on your children.

Aquarius Horoscope 31 October 2025

People of this sign might make a wrong decision due to overconfidence. Do not be careless about your health. Love proposals may also fail. There could be an argument with neighbors over something. Caution is needed in financial transactions.

Pisces Horoscope 31 October 2025

The financial situation of people of this sign will be better than before. You may make a big decision regarding your business. Officials at the office will be happy with you. The day is good for students. New sources of income may be created. There will be an interest in religious activities.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.