Rahu-Ketu Transit 2026: These 3 Zodiac Signs Will See 18 Months of Luck
Rahu Ketu transit 2026: The upcoming Rahu-Ketu transit in 2026 will affect all 12 zodiac signs. As Rahu enters Capricorn and Ketu enters Cancer, it will bring luck and prosperity for the next 18 months, especially for 3 zodiac signs.
Rahu-Ketu Transit
In Vedic astrology, Rahu and Ketu are known as shadow planets that influence destiny. Their 2026 transit into Capricorn and Cancer is set to trigger major life shifts — bringing 18 months of exceptional luck for three zodiac signs.
18-Month Transit
As per the Panchang, the Rahu-Ketu transit occurs on Dec 5, 2026. Rahu moves to Capricorn and Ketu to Cancer. This significant planetary shift will last for 18 months.
Libra
For Libras, Rahu in the 4th house and Ketu in the 10th bring big changes. Expect new property, career growth, business profits, and success in all your endeavors.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius will have Rahu in the 2nd house and Ketu in the 8th, bringing sudden financial gains and relief from illnesses.
Taurus
For Taurus, Rahu in the 9th house and Ketu in the 3rd brings success. Expect to complete tasks and buy property.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.