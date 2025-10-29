Daily Horoscope October 29, 2025: On this day, 4 auspicious and inauspicious yogas will form, affecting all zodiac signs. Discover what the day holds for you, from career and finance to love and health. Get your detailed prediction.

Horoscope for October 29, 2025: On Wednesday, October 29, the day is auspicious for students of this sign; they will receive good news. Taurus individuals will be troubled by enemies; they should avoid disputes. Gemini natives will get success in competitive exams and benefit from government schemes. Cancerians should not make risky decisions; property matters may be resolved. Read today's horoscope in detail ahead.

Aries Horoscope October 29, 2025

People of this sign will meet old friends, which will bring them happiness. The day is auspicious for students. There are also chances of financial gain today. You will find success in love relationships. Good news related to a child will be a matter of pride for you.

Taurus Horoscope October 29, 2025

People of this sign may be troubled by enemies. Caution is also needed in legal matters. Do not undertake any risky work. Property-related matters may get complicated. Worries about a child's future will be troubling. Do not get into arguments with anyone.

Gemini Horoscope October 29, 2025

People of this sign may get success in competitive exams. You will get a chance to participate in religious events. You may find success in government-related work. There are chances of recovering borrowed money. The atmosphere in the family will be joyful. Health will remain good.

Cancer Horoscope October 29, 2025

People of this sign should not make any risky decisions. You may have to face problems in job-related matters. A partnership in business can be beneficial. Property-related issues can be resolved. There might be expenses on religious events.

Leo Horoscope October 29, 2025

Unemployed people of this sign may find employment. You will receive respect in society. A trip is on the cards, and this journey will also bring financial benefits. The workload at the office will be high. Stomach-related ailments may occur.

Virgo Horoscope October 29, 2025

People of this sign will not be able to give time to their family. Avoid taking any risks in your job or business. Be sure to take advice from experienced people before making a big decision. The habit of procrastinating can increase problems. A dispute may arise with someone. Financial loss is possible.

Libra Horoscope October 29, 2025

People of this sign should be careful while driving. There might be a disagreement with your spouse over something. The weather may affect your health. In your job, obeying your superiors will be beneficial. There might be a loss of respect. Keep an eye on your children.

Scorpio Horoscope October 29, 2025

People of this sign can look for alternative sources of income. You will be successful in making new plans for your business. Old disputes can also be resolved today. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your wife. You need to control your diet.

Sagittarius Horoscope October 29, 2025

It would be better for people of this sign to stay away from legal matters. There will be a profitable situation in business. Sources of income may increase. You might attend a social event. Distances may increase between husband and wife over some issue. You will be worried about your children.

Capricorn Horoscope October 29, 2025

You may have to go on a trip for business purposes. There could be sudden financial gains. The day is not good for salaried individuals; superiors will cause trouble. Avoid lending money. Your reputation may suffer if personal matters become public.

Aquarius Horoscope October 29, 2025

The difficulties for people of this sign will be less than before. Strained relationships can become sweet again. Health will be better than before. You will get opportunities for financial gain. You will benefit from government schemes. A plan to go somewhere with friends can be made.

Pisces Horoscope October 29, 2025

Carelessness in diet can worsen the health of people of this sign. There may be a disagreement with superiors at the office. Do not sign any agreement without reading it. There are chances of financial loss. You may get angry over small things.