Image Credit : Getty

For Taurus, the transit of Mars is considered stressful, but the presence of Mars in its own sign and Jupiter's aspect significantly reduces the negative effects. During this time, you might experience issues with blood pressure, blood-related disorders, or fever. So, be mindful of your health. Anger and impulsiveness might take over during this transit, causing tension in relationships and at work. Be careful while driving.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.