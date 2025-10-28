Mars Transit in Scorpio 2025: Zodiac Signs That Must Stay Cautious Till December 7
Mars enters its own sign, Scorpio, from October 27 to December 7, 2025. This powerful transit may bring challenges, intense emotions, and unexpected changes for some zodiac signs. Stay cautious and balanced.
Mars Transit In Scorpio
Today, Mars, the lord of the planets, will transit into Scorpio. Mars is seen as a symbol of courage, bravery, and valor. The planet Mars entered its own zodiac sign, Scorpio, on October 27, 2025, at 2:43 PM. Mars will stay in this sign until December 7, 2025. This means Mars will be in Scorpio for about a month and a half. After this, Mars will enter Sagittarius. From an astrological point of view, when a planet enters its own sign, its influence becomes much stronger. Therefore, this transit of Mars will have some effect on all zodiac signs.
Libra
For Libra, Mars rules your second and seventh houses and is currently transiting through your second house. During this period, your speech might become harsh, which could lead to arguments with family members or outsiders. You should be careful with government or legal matters. There's also a risk of sudden theft, financial loss, or damage from fire. Health issues related to your mouth, teeth, eyes, or stomach might be a concern.
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius, Mars is the lord of your fifth and twelfth houses and is currently transiting through Scorpio, placing it in your twelfth house. This position is not considered favorable. So, be extra careful during this time. Keep unnecessary expenses in check. Financial stress might increase during this Mars transit. This transit could also create opportunities for foreign travel. A female family member might experience a decline in health.
Taurus
For Taurus, the transit of Mars is considered stressful, but the presence of Mars in its own sign and Jupiter's aspect significantly reduces the negative effects. During this time, you might experience issues with blood pressure, blood-related disorders, or fever. So, be mindful of your health. Anger and impulsiveness might take over during this transit, causing tension in relationships and at work. Be careful while driving.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.