Today's Horoscope November 21, 2025: On Friday, 5 auspicious & inauspicious yogas will form, affecting all zodiac signs. Find out how the day will be for your sign with our detailed astrological predictions.

Horoscope for November 21, 2025: On November 21, 2025, Aries will find success and good health. Taurus will make big deals and complete pending tasks. Gemini should not follow others' advice; their job situation will improve. Cancer may go on a trip but should not make decisions in anger. Read on to find out how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope November 21, 2025

People of this sign will do their work with great honesty and concentration today, which will bring them success quickly. In the job, superiors will be very happy with their work. You might go on an outing with your life partner. Health will be better than before.

Taurus Horoscope November 21, 2025

People of this sign can make a big deal in business today. There will be a lot of running around in the job. Pending tasks can be completed today. You will feel happy by helping your father. You might also get a chance to spend some time in solitude.

Gemini Horoscope November 21, 2025

The situation in business and job will be much better than before. You might get a big benefit from online shopping. At the workplace, you will be able to do your work very easily, and you will also get support from others. Do not follow others' advice without thinking.

Cancer Horoscope November 21, 2025

You may go on a trip with your family. The day is not good for students; they may face some problems in their studies. Tiffs are possible in love relationships. You will have to travel for some important work. Do not make any decision in anger.

Leo Horoscope November 21, 2025

There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Investing in real estate will be auspicious, and you will benefit from it in the future. You can start a new work today. Promotion is possible for government employees. The unemployed may get employment.

Virgo Horoscope November 21, 2025

Women of this sign should be careful while shopping, otherwise, they may suffer a loss. Stomach-related problems like gas and constipation will be troublesome, so there is a need to control your diet. You will have to face problems regarding your child's health.

Libra Horoscope November 21, 2025

Your work will be praised in your job and business. Old problems can be solved today. You will get guidance from experienced people, which can benefit you. You will meet loved ones. The arrival of guests will keep the house happy.

Scorpio Horoscope November 21, 2025

Do not lie to anyone today, or you could get into big trouble. There will be a problem of swelling and pain in the feet. A major negligence can become a bone of contention for you. Be careful and alert while buying household items.

Sagittarius Horoscope November 21, 2025

People of this sign can get a big profit in business. Avoid interfering in others' matters. The atmosphere at home will be very good. The time is favorable for students; they will get the fruits of their labor. You will get good news related to your child.

Capricorn Horoscope November 21, 2025

Business will profit rapidly. A lot of money can be spent on some important work. Your interest in the field of art will increase. Pending work can be completed again. There will be an increase in material comforts. Today, your nature will be more playful.

Aquarius Horoscope November 21, 2025

People of this sign will experience some trouble at the workplace. Students may face minor problems. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your life partner. Sudden transfer is possible in the job.

Pisces Horoscope November 21, 2025

Today you may have a dispute with someone in the family. If you think of earning money from illegal activities, you may get entangled in police matters. Control your anger and speech. You will experience trouble during the journey. Also, take special care of your health.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.