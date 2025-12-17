Horoscope Today Dec 17, 2025: The Moon moves from Libra to Scorpio, forming 6 auspicious and inauspicious yogas. Read detailed predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, and Gemini.

Horoscope for 17 December 2025: On 17 December 2025, Aries people should take care of their health, as they might face betrayal in love relationships. Taurus individuals will experience joy from children and reap the benefits of their hard work. Gemini natives will get new career opportunities but will have a hectic schedule. Cancer individuals will achieve success and receive blessings from elders. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope 17 December 2025

People of this sign will be troubled by stomach ailments, so they should control their diet. A big responsibility may be assigned at the workplace. You will have to face obstacles in some matters. Betrayal in love relationships is possible. Take care of your health.

Taurus Horoscope 17 December 2025

People of this sign will get the benefit of their past hard work today. They will work on plans to expand their business, which will also be profitable. A sudden big change may occur in life. There are chances of getting happiness from children.

Gemini Horoscope 17 December 2025

People of this sign may get new career opportunities. The workload will be a bit high. Your spouse's advice can be very useful to you. You will be happy to meet old friends. Your mind will be very happy about something. Health will be better than before.

Cancer Horoscope 17 December 2025

The day is auspicious for students; they may get great success. You may make a wrong decision by listening to others. You will get the blessings of the elders of the family. A tiff with friends is possible over some issue. Keep an eye on your children.

Leo Horoscope 17 December 2025

Today, the workload will be more on you. People may get their work done by sweet-talking you, but you will face problems later. Your dominance will remain at the workplace. You will be interested in social service. Love life will be good.

Virgo Horoscope 17 December 2025

Today you can consider buying a new property. Those associated with health services will get special respect. Financial crunch may be overcome. There will be happiness, peace, and prosperity in the family. Relations with influential people will be strong. The day will be well spent.

Libra Horoscope 17 December 2025

The mind will be disturbed about something. Eye-related diseases may occur. The day is auspicious for students. Those who want to start a new work will have to wait for now. They may make a wrong decision for personal gain. There will be a dispute with children.

Scorpio Horoscope 17 December 2025

Those who are associated with property work will benefit. They may realize their mistakes. Love relationships will become even stronger. Important work can be completed. Time will be spent happily with the family. You can buy a new house or shop.

Sagittarius Horoscope 17 December 2025

People of this sign should not invest money even by mistake today. Stomach ailments will be troublesome. You will not feel like doing household chores. Someone may insult you at the workplace, so do not interfere in others' matters. Avoid imposing your views on others.

Capricorn Horoscope 17 December 2025

Today you can get your stuck money back. You can take a big decision regarding the future of your child. Pending matters can be resolved. Your dominance in society will increase. You can go somewhere with friends. You may get a share in ancestral property.

Aquarius Horoscope 17 December 2025

You will be worried about your health; you may even start doing yoga and meditation. You will be successful in making good use of time. Stuck work can be completed. People can be impressed by you. Today is also very auspicious for investment.

Pisces Horoscope 17 December 2025

Today people may criticize you for something. You have to keep your mental state positive. The day is auspicious for love life. There will be a big profit in business. The job situation will also be better than before. You will get happiness from your children.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.