Surya Peyarchi 2026: Major Sun Shifts Bring Prosperity to These 5 Zodiac Signs
In January 2026, the Sun will change its position three times, bringing major shifts for five zodiac signs. These Surya Peyarchi movements may bring wealth, growth, and positive changes. Discover the lucky signs here.
Sun Transit 2026
In astrology, the Sun is the king of planets. In January 2026, it will change position three times: entering Uthiradam star on Jan 11, Capricorn on Jan 14, and Thiruvonam on Jan 24.
Aries
The Sun's transit in January will bring benefits to Aries folks. You'll see major gains in your job or business, earning respect at work. Your health will be good and confidence will soar.
Virgo
For Virgos, the Sun's transit will be excellent. Growth is possible in work, business, and finances. Relationships with friends and family will be smooth. Old family disputes may get resolved.
Libra
For Libras, the Sun's transit brings opportunities in many areas. You'll find success in financial and social matters. Career changes or new responsibilities will be beneficial. Make wise decisions.
Sagittarius
The Sun's transit gives Sagittarius folks confidence and energy. You'll succeed in career and financial matters. New projects will be profitable. Your health and mental energy will be great.
Capricorn
The Sun's transit in Jan 2026 is great for Capricorns. Profitable job and business opportunities will pop up. Long-awaited deals will be sealed. Family support will increase.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
