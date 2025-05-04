According to Acharya Chanakya, some people are more dangerous than snakes. A snake's venom is limited to its fangs, but wicked individuals are full of venom. Who are these people?

Acharya Chanakya was a great scholar, intellectual, politician, and administrator of India. He played a key role in establishing Chandragupta Maurya's vast empire. He didn't trust people easily. He believed that everyone should be cautious of those around them. Some may try to hinder your success, while others might pretend to be close but secretly wish for your downfall. Therefore, one must be wary of certain types of people in life. Let's see who they are.

The King

Don't be surprised, it's true. A king is not to be trusted. There's no telling when his mind might change. If he's easily influenced and lacks his own judgment, it's even more dangerous. Today's confidant could be tomorrow's condemned. So, neither excessive closeness nor animosity with a king is advisable.

Arrogant and Selfish People

According to Chanakya Niti, one should stay away from arrogant and selfish people. Such individuals are not trustworthy and won't hesitate to deceive once their purpose is served. Selfish people will betray you right in front of your eyes, while arrogant individuals won't consider your happiness. Therefore, it's beneficial to distance yourself from such people.

Flatterers

Acharya Chanakya advised caution around those who constantly flatter you. Everyone enjoys praise, but according to Chanakya Niti, a person surrounded by flatterers loses touch with reality. This becomes an obstacle on the path to success. Therefore, it's best to be wary of flatterers.

Short-Tempered Individuals

Stay away from people who are always angry or irritable. Such individuals often forget the difference between right and wrong when enraged, potentially causing you lifelong harm. As the saying goes, a nose cut off in anger cannot be replaced.

People with Bad Company

If you desire success in life, be cautious of those with bad habits or company. They might exploit you for material gain and even harm you if you refuse their demands.

Liars

According to Chanakya Niti, always be wary of liars, as their lies can land you in trouble. Friends and relatives stop trusting a habitual liar. Excessive talkers are also dangerous, as they tend to weave lies in their chatter.

Backbiters

There isn't much difference between liars and backbiters. However, backbiters intentionally spread falsehoods about you to harm you. They also try to ruin your friendships by carrying tales between you and your close ones.

