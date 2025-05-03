In May, Jupiter will transit from the second house of Taurus, while Rahu will reside in the house of Karma. This period will be highly beneficial for Taurus natives. Your financial condition will improve, and you'll achieve success in your professional endeavors. Saturn will deliver the full results of your actions, so focus on righteous deeds. With the combined influence of Jupiter and Saturn, stability will prevail. Businesspeople will find profitable opportunities. Health and married life will remain favorable.

For Gemini, the conjunction of the Sun and Mercury along with Jupiter’s transit will bring advantageous outcomes. You’ll reach new heights in your career, with the potential for significant earnings early in the week. Practicing expense control will be beneficial. Those in creative professions may achieve noteworthy success. Honest work will lead to profits, and this month also favors romantic relationships. Health will stay in good condition.

In May, Jupiter transits into the ninth house of Libra, and the Sun will be exalted, bringing positive effects. This is an opportune time for those employed in government sectors. Bold business decisions will lead to profit. With Saturn’s continued blessings, individuals preparing for competitive exams will be rewarded for their hard work. Jupiter will help maintain peace and happiness within the family. Patience, kind speech, and balanced behavior will attract further benefits.

For Scorpio, Jupiter’s transit in early May, combined with Mars (the ruling planet) residing in the house of fortune, will produce positive results. Money-making efforts will be successful, and business activities will yield profits. Employees will discover new opportunities for career growth, including promotions and salary hikes. Financial issues will begin to resolve. Students preparing for exams may receive encouraging news. Gains are expected in research and writing. Health will remain strong.

In May, Jupiter, the ruling planet of Sagittarius, will transit the seventh house. The exalted Sun and strong Jupiter will help deliver desired outcomes, while Venus adds stability. Collaboration with family, colleagues, and others will be rewarding. Thanks to Venus’s exaltation, new sources of income may arise. Relationships will grow stronger, and it’s a favorable time for making decisions about marriage. Health will be good, and students are likely to perform well.