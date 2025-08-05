Mercury Rise August 10: Career, Education and Financial Luck for 5 Zodiac Signs
Mercury is currently in Cancer. On August 10, Mercury will rise, potentially offering special benefits to five zodiac signs.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Aries
Mercury rises in your fourth house, bringing joy to your family life. Dreams of buying land or a house may come true. Property disputes will be resolved. Your relationship with your mother will improve. Health will also get better.
Gemini
Mercury, your ruling planet, rises, bringing favorable results. Your logical abilities will be sharp, making a mark in your career. Education-related issues may resolve. Some may achieve higher positions.
Virgo
Mercury is in your eleventh house, the house of gains. With Mercury's rise, you'll see financial progress, repay loans, and save. You might gain financially through older siblings. Dreams of studying abroad may materialize.
Libra
Mercury's rise may resolve career problems. Its rise in your karma house could boost income. If you're in politics, your fanbase might grow. Businesspeople will benefit. Health outcomes will be positive.
Aquarius
Mercury's rise energizes you. You'll feel positive and achieve goals. You might see success in education. Family disputes could end. Some may land desired jobs. Creative work might go viral, bringing joy.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.