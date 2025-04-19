Hinduism has various beliefs associated with different days of the week, rooted in astrology. It is considered inauspicious to mop the floor on Thursdays.

Beliefs about Thursday: In astrology, each day is associated with a specific planet, like Sunday with the Sun and Monday with the Moon. Similarly, Thursday is associated with Jupiter, the guru of the gods. Certain activities are prohibited on Thursdays. It is believed that performing these tasks on Thursday can negatively impact Jupiter and lead to unfavorable consequences. Let's explore five things to avoid doing on Thursdays.

Why is Thursday special?

Thursday is associated with Jupiter, the guru of the gods according to Hindu scriptures. Those with an unfavorable Jupiter in their birth chart should avoid certain activities on Thursdays, as doing so could worsen Jupiter's position and negatively impact their lives.

What not to do on Thursday and why?

According to astrologers, one should avoid mopping the floor on Thursdays, although sweeping is permissible. Vastu Shastra states that the north-east direction (Ishan Kon) of a house is governed by Jupiter. Mopping on Thursday can negatively affect the Ishan Kon, impacting everyone in the house. Hence, it is discouraged.

Women should not wash their hair

Another belief associated with Thursday is that women should not wash their hair. It is believed that doing so weakens Jupiter, which can affect marital life. Therefore, it is advised against.

Avoid shaving and cutting nails

Astrology also advises against shaving, cutting hair, and trimming nails on Thursdays. These activities are believed to weaken Jupiter, potentially leading to problems in life.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.