Rahu Shadashtaka Yoga: 19 days of caution for these zodiac signs
Rahu will transit from Pisces to Aquarius. Therefore, the lord of planets, Mars, is situated in Cancer, and these two planets will be at a distance of 150 degrees from each other.
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 02:37 PM
1 Min read
Due to the Shadashtaka Yoga caused by the conjunction of Rahu and Mars, people of these zodiac signs, including Leo, need to be cautious for the next 19 days.
Image Credit : Freepik
Leos need to be careful. People of this zodiac sign may face some problems in their married life and may have disagreements with their spouse. People of this zodiac sign will need to work with patience and restraint. Some problems may arise regarding children. Apart from this, you will also have to face problems in your personal life.
Image Credit : Freepik
Due to Shadashtaka Yoga, Sagittarius people may experience some negative effects. You need to be a little careful in your work or business. You also need to take care of your health. Be careful while investing during this time. Think carefully and make decisions. Do not travel abroad during this time.
Image Credit : Freepik
Shadashtaka Yoga is considered inauspicious for Pisces. Do not do any money transactions with anyone. There may be some problems at the workplace. Unnecessary expenses may also increase.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
