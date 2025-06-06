Astrology identifies certain inauspiciously named yogas with potentially negative outcomes. One such yoga is 'Mrityu Yoga,' which can appear in one's life under specific planetary transits. It's not a permanent fixture in a birth chart but arises from the combination of stars during certain periods. The name itself can be alarming, leading many to wonder if it signifies imminent death.

Not necessarily. While most horoscopes indicate hardship during Mrityu Yoga, death is not inevitable. For students, it might bring unexpected academic setbacks, low grades, or even running away from studies. It can lead to humiliation and a feeling of defeat. However, sometimes, nothing significant happens. As scriptures suggest, if the planets are weak, the effects might only manifest in dreams, not in reality.

Undertaking auspicious activities during Mrityu Yoga is believed to invite failure. 'Mrityu' implies destruction, so a failed endeavor represents the destruction of the effort, time, and resources invested. Therefore, Mrityu Yoga is considered highly unfavorable for new ventures.

Often, people overlook this yoga when scheduling important events. This ignorance can lead to unforeseen problems.

1. Sunday with Anuradha Nakshatra,

2. Monday with Uttarashadha Nakshatra,

3. Tuesday with Shatabhisha Nakshatra,

4. Wednesday with Ashwini Nakshatra,

5. Thursday with Mrigashira Nakshatra,

6. Friday with Ashlesha Nakshatra,

7. Saturday with Hasta Nakshatra.

These combinations are considered inauspicious. Astrologers advise against starting important work on these days, as they can lead to failure or even dangerous situations during journeys.

Remedies for Mrityu Yoga include chanting the Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times in the morning, offering prayers to deities like Kalabhairava, Shani, and Hanuman, and giving charitable donations. Visiting temples on these days is not harmful but considered beneficial.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.