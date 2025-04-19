According to astrological calculations, Mercury, the prince of planets, will be in 'retrograde motion,' meaning it will move in the opposite direction, from May 15, 2025, to June 8, 2025.

Astrological predictions suggest that during Mercury's retrograde period in May-June 2025, seven zodiac signs may experience benefits that bring a positive turn in their lives. For instance, old agreements might be finalized. You could gain a major client. There's a strong possibility of recovering long-stuck money. Also, if you're thinking of starting a new project, this time will be very favorable. Let's see which seven zodiac signs are likely to receive such benefits.

For Aries, this time enhances communication skills. Your conversations will impact people, and you'll find success in interviews, presentations, or any conversation. This period is also financially favorable, with potential income from new sources. However, avoid blindly trusting information; verify all facts thoroughly.

For Gemini, this period will be intellectually stimulating, as Gemini is ruled by Mercury. Mercury's retrograde motion makes your thinking and speaking impressive. Your logic will be strong, and you'll appear confident in conversations. Businesspeople might reconnect with old clients, boosting profits. However, avoid hasty decisions, as misunderstandings are possible.

For Virgo, stalled work gains momentum, and efficiency improves. This period brings positive career indications, with potential promotions or new opportunities. Success in new projects is also likely. You'll experience mental peace and stability, with increased inclination towards spirituality and self-development.

For Libra, this time creates happiness, peace, and harmony in family life. Old disagreements resolve, and married life becomes sweeter. Good news, like marriage, property gains, or a new family member, is possible. This period is also favorable for business, as old associates may reconnect, and partnerships could prove beneficial.

This time is especially beneficial for Sagittarius students and researchers. You'll succeed in studies and competitive exams, with increased concentration. Matters related to foreign travel, immigration, or international dealings are likely to yield positive results. However, carefully review all legal documents.

For Capricorn, this time indicates financial and career progress. Unexpected gains from past investments are possible, be it the stock market, property, or fixed deposits. It's a favorable time for a new job or starting your own business. There will be workplace stability and team support.

For Pisces, this is a time of increased self-esteem and enhanced mental abilities. Long-standing mental issues resolve, and decision-making improves. With full confidence, you'll make sound decisions. Your reputation will also grow within the family and workplace.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.