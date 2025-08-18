Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said Trump has the strength to force Russia into peace, ahead of their White House meeting. He welcomed Trump’s idea of a trilateral summit with Russia, stressing urgent action to end deadly strikes.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that United States President Donald Trump has the “strength” to force Russia into ending the war in Ukraine. His statement came ahead of his planned meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday. Zelenskyy stressed that Russia could only be forced into peace through power and strong leadership. He added that Trump has both the influence and authority to push Moscow toward peace. The comments come at a crucial moment, just days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss possible ways to stop the war.

Meeting with Trump planned in Washington

President Zelenskyy confirmed that he will meet Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss the future of peace talks. He said the meeting would focus on ending the war, protecting civilians, and ensuring long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said: “On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation.” He also expressed support for Trump’s idea of holding a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to work with “maximum effort” to make this plan a reality.

The war continues to claim civilian lives

While talks for peace are being planned, Russia continues to launch deadly attacks in Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed that Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities killed civilians, including two children, and left dozens injured in their homes.

“These people were simply sleeping when the Russian army attacked,” he said, underlining the urgent need to stop the violence. The tragedy highlighted the human cost of the conflict and why Ukraine is pushing for immediate solutions in partnership with the US and European allies.

Talks with US special envoy in Washington

Before his White House meeting, Zelenskyy met with Keith Kellogg, the US Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, in Washington. He thanked Kellogg for the discussion and said the meeting reflected the seriousness of the U.S. role in ending the conflict.

Zelenskyy noted that peace in Ukraine would also mean peace for all of Europe. He stressed that Europe and America must work together to make sure Russia cannot continue its aggression.

Call between Zelenskyy and Trump before the meeting

Zelenskyy revealed that he and Trump had already spoken on the phone in a long and detailed conversation. Their discussion began with one-on-one talks and later included European leaders. The call lasted more than 90 minutes, with about an hour focused only on Ukraine.

Trump reportedly briefed Zelenskyy about his meeting with Russian President Putin. Zelenskyy said he valued America’s role in shaping the future of peace efforts. “It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation,” he said.

Proposal for trilateral peace meeting

One key outcome of their talks was Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia. Zelenskyy welcomed the idea, saying it was the right format to directly address the conflict.

He noted that many important issues can only be solved at the level of leaders, not just diplomats. Ukraine, he said, is committed to peace and will continue working closely with its partners to explore this path.

Trump on upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy

President Trump also confirmed that Zelenskyy would meet him at the Oval Office on Monday afternoon. He suggested that if things go well, he could then schedule a follow-up meeting with Russian President Putin.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved.”

His comments added weight to Zelenskyy’s statement that Trump has the ability to push Russia into peace.

Alaska talks between Trump and Putin

Just days before, Trump and Putin met in Alaska for almost three hours. The talks focused on finding ways to end the war. Putin said the discussions were held in a “constructive atmosphere” and praised Trump for inviting him to Alaska.

Putin also said that the U.S. and Russia remain close neighbors despite being separated by oceans and time zones. Russian officials added that the U.S. received them “very well” during the talks, and both sides agreed to continue engaging despite political resistance.

Europe's role in peace efforts

Zelenskyy repeatedly stressed that Europe must play a central role in any peace agreement. He said lasting security can only be guaranteed if European partners are included in the talks alongside the U.S.

“We have to do everything right to make peace happen. It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is working to coordinate its position with both European leaders and the U.S. in order to push for a united approach to peace.

Why Zelenskyy believes Trump can stop the war

Zelenskyy’s remarks highlight his belief that Trump’s personal influence and leadership style could pressure Russia into negotiations. According to Zelenskyy, peace will not come from weak words or half-measures but from strong action that forces Russia to stop.

He underlined that Trump’s direct talks with Putin, combined with his willingness to involve Ukraine and European nations, showed a serious effort to explore a peaceful solution. For Zelenskyy, this is the best chance to move toward ending the war. The world will closely watch Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump at the White House. If successful, it could pave the way for a trilateral summit involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. — possibly the most direct peace effort since the war began.

At the same time, the conflict continues inside Ukraine, with Russian strikes causing more civilian deaths and destruction. For Zelenskyy, the talks with Trump offer hope, but he remains clear that peace can only come if Russia is confronted with strength.