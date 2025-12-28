Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet Donald Trump, calling the next few days 'decisive' for the war. Amid intensified Russian attacks, he highlights the need for international support, sanctions, and air defense to secure a just end to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump later today at Mar-a-Lago, stated that the coming days could prove decisive for efforts to end the war, even as Russia continued to intensify missile and drone attacks across Ukraine amid heightened diplomatic activity.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year right now, and a lot can be decided before the New Year." https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2005257648044712056?s=20 He noted that while Ukraine is doing everything possible to move towards decisions, outcomes would depend on international partners supporting Kyiv and applying pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy Details Scale of Russian Attacks

Placing the diplomatic push against the backdrop of escalating violence, Zelenskyy highlighted the scale of recent Russian attacks. "This week alone, they launched over 2,100 attack drones, around 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types," he said, adding that the strikes were directed "against our people, against life itself and everything that sustains its normal functioning - above all, against our energy infrastructure."

He said Ukraine's emergency and energy services were working continuously to mitigate the impact. "Our repair crews, energy workers, and first responders of Ukraine's State Emergency Service are working literally 24/7 to protect lives and restore power supply," Zelenskyy said.

Urgent Call for International Support

Stressing the need for sustained international action, he said, "But it is just as important that sanctions against Russia work, that all forms of political pressure for its aggression are applied, that Ukraine receives air defense missiles, and that we all finalize the formats of steps that will end this war and guarantee security."

He added, "These are exactly the steps we will be discussing with our partners today," before concluding, "Thank you to everyone who is helping."

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Amid Hostilities

The remarks came as Ukraine entered a tense diplomatic phase, with Russia launching a major missile and drone assault on Kyiv and surrounding regions just hours before Zelenskyy's scheduled travel to Florida for talks with Trump. The prolonged strikes killed at least two people, injured several others and disrupted electricity and heating supplies across large parts of the capital.

Speaking earlier in Halifax, Nova Scotia, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelenskyy said the attacks stripped away any suggestion of Moscow's willingness to pursue peace. "We want peace," he said, adding, "And he's a man of war," while referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin following nearly 10 hours of strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's Revised Peace Plan

Zelenskyy has been preparing to present a revised 20-point peace plan to Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The proposal has taken shape after weeks of intensive negotiations between Ukraine and the United States but has yet to receive approval from Moscow. Trump has cautioned that any agreement remains conditional, saying a deal "doesn't have anything until I approve it."

During his stopover, Zelenskyy also held discussions with Canadian, NATO and European Union leaders, urging firm positions on both the battlefield and the diplomatic front to prevent Russia from prolonging the war. In a subsequent post on X, he said, "Strong positions are needed both at the front and in diplomacy to prevent Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war. The world has sufficient strength to guarantee security and peace."

Latest Assault on Kyiv

Detailing the latest assault, Zelenskyy said Russia fired nearly 500 drones and more than 40 missiles, including Kinzhals, with Kyiv as the primary target. He said residential buildings and energy facilities were hit, leaving several districts without electricity and heating, while rescue, firefighting and repair operations continued amid ongoing air raid alerts.

The escalation came a day after Zelenskyy confirmed his upcoming meeting with Trump, underscoring the sharp contrast between intensified diplomatic efforts and continued hostilities on the ground. (ANI)