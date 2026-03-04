Democratic Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren criticised President Trump's handling of the Iran conflict after a classified briefing. They called the war 'illegal', based on lies, and warned that the situation is worsening and out of control.

Senators Slam Trump's 'Illegal War'

Two Democratic senators from Massachusetts on Tuesday (local time) sharply criticised President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran after attending a classified briefing, calling the war "illegal" and warning that the situation is worsening.

'Trump is Lying': Markey

In a post on X, Senator Ed Markey said the briefing "only confirmed what we already knew." https://x.com/SenMarkey/status/2029000166531793239 "Donald Trump is waging an illegal war, and he has no plan to end it," Markey said in a statement. "Today, he said we attacked Iran because he had a feeling. But we know the truth. Trump is lying about Iran's nuclear capacity, he's lying about Iran's missile capabilities, and he's dragging the United States into another endless war in the Middle East."

He further alleged that the president is "completely out of control" and said, "Americans have already lost their lives because of his lies. The war in Iran must end now."

'So Much Worse Than You Thought': Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren, in a post on X, echoed similar concerns following the classified session with the Trump administration on the US-Israeli war effort against Iran. https://x.com/SenWarren/status/2028968354824745201 "I just left a classified briefing on Iran, and here's what I can say: It is so much worse than you thought. You are right to be worried," Warren said.

Warren asserted that the administration has "no plan in Iran," describing the military action as illegal and based on falsehoods. She argued that the war was launched without any imminent threat to the United States and said Trump has yet to provide a clear justification for the operation or outline a concrete strategy to bring it to an end.

Administration Defends Military Action

In a news conference on Tuesday night, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio once again justified the attack mounted by the US-Israel on Iran, saying that the world would be a better place once the radicals had no access to weapons of destruction. "Iran is run by lunatics, religious fanatic lunatics. They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons. They intend to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things. And this is the weakest they've ever been. Now is the time to go after them. The President made the decision to go after them, take away their missiles, take away their navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things, so that they can never have a nuclear weapon... That's why the President made this decision. It was the right decision and the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons. You see how they're using them now. Imagine how they would use them a year from now if they had more of these," he said.

Rubio echoed US President Donald Trump, who described the Islamist Regime as 'crazy people' who would have used a nuclear weapon had they had access to it. "If we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would've had a nuclear war and they would've taken out many countries because you know what? They're sick people. They're mentally ill, sick people. They're angry. They're crazy. They're sick. These people are crazy -- and if they had a nuclear weapon, they would've used it," he said. (ANI)