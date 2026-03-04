Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warns any successor to Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be a “certain target for assassination,” escalating tensions in the ongoing Middle East war.

A dramatic power shift and rising threats are pushing the Middle East conflict into a more dangerous phase. Just hours after Iran confirmed Mojtaba Khamenei as the successor to slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel issued an extraordinary warning that any new Iranian leader would be considered a target.

The developments come as the war between Iran, Israel and the United States intensifies, missile attacks continue across the region, and global concerns grow over the security of key energy routes.

Israel warns Iran’s next leader could be targeted

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a sharp warning, saying any leader who replaces Ali Khamenei would be considered a target.

Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, an attack that set off the current phase of the conflict.

In a post on X, Katz said: "Any leader selected by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan for Israel's destruction, threatening the United States, the free world and countries in the region, and suppressing the Iranian people, will be a certain target for assassination, no matter his name or where he hides."

The statement came just as Iran moved to formalise its leadership transition.

Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has reportedly elected Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late leader, as the country’s new Supreme Leader. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The said decision follows days of speculation inside Iran after the killing of Ali Khamenei during the recent escalation involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Mojtaba, 56, is set to reportedly take charge charge at a time when Iran is facing both military pressure and political uncertainty, with several senior figures in the country’s leadership also reported killed in the strikes.

Reports stated that the selection was made after deliberations within the Assembly and is said to have been influenced by pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Despite not holding official office, Mojtaba Khamenei has long been viewed as an influential figure within Iran’s political and security establishment.

Reports claimed he is not considered a high-ranking cleric but is believed to wield significant influence through his close ties with the IRGC and his involvement in managing parts of his father’s office.

He also fought in the Iran–Iraq War, a conflict that shaped many leaders within Iran’s current power structure.

Funeral for Khamenei set in Tehran

Meanwhile, Iran is preparing for a three-day state funeral for the late supreme leader in Tehran.

According to the official news agency Irna, mourners will be allowed to pay their respects starting late Wednesday night at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque.

"Starting at 10:00 pm (1830 GMT), the faithful will be able to pay a final homage to the body of the martyred guide of the nation, by visiting the Imam Khomenei grand mosque" in Tehran.

Khamenei, who was 86, will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.

Iran claims control of Strait of Hormuz

As the leadership transition unfolds, the conflict continues to widen. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had established “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical routes for global oil and gas supplies.

The Guards warned that vessels attempting to pass through the waterway could face damage from missiles or stray drones. They also said more than 40 missiles had been launched at US and Israeli targets in a fresh wave of strikes.

US President Donald Trump said the US Navy was prepared to escort oil tankers through the Gulf if necessary.

Missiles, strikes and rising regional tensions

Missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday triggered air raid sirens across large parts of Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The Israeli military said it was “operating to intercept the threat.” The alert was lifted after several minutes with no immediate reports of casualties, though shrapnel reportedly sparked a fire near Jerusalem.

The conflict has also spread beyond Iran and Israel. Explosions were reported in Beirut as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged strikes and rocket fire. Lebanese authorities said Israeli attacks on towns south of the capital killed six people and wounded eight others, while further strikes were reported in Hazmieh and Baalbek.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted two cruise missiles south of Riyadh and downed several drones targeting the kingdom. In Qatar, authorities said two Iranian-linked spy cells had been dismantled, with ten suspects arrested.

Wider fallout across the region

A drone attack also caused a fire near the US consulate in Dubai, as Iran expanded its targeting of American diplomatic sites in the Gulf.

At the same time, the US State Department allowed non-emergency personnel and their families in Saudi Arabia and Oman to leave due to security risks, while charter flights were arranged to evacuate Americans from countries including Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In a video message, US military commander Admiral Brad Cooper said nearly 2,000 targets had already been struck inside Iran.

"We have severely degraded Iran's air defences and destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers and drones," he said.

With the war now entering its fifth day, markets are reacting as well. Asian stocks saw sharp losses — with Seoul shares plunging — while oil prices rose amid fears of disruptions to global energy supplies. Analysts say the combination of leadership change in Iran, military escalation and threats against its new leadership could push the crisis into an even more dangerous phase.

(With inputs from AFP)