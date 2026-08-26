Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked India's President Murmu for peace wishes on Ukraine's 35th Independence Day. He called a dignified end to the war a cherished dream and reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to a dialogue with India.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude after receiving official felicitations for the people of Ukraine from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Ukraine's 35th Independence Day. President Murmu sent an official congratulatory message to the people of Ukraine to mark the event.

Responding to the wishes, President Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to express his appreciation to the President and India. In his post on X, President Zelenskyy highlighted the significance of India's peace wishes for Ukraine. He wrote, "I was glad to receive felicitations for the people of Ukraine from the President of India. Thank you for the wishes of peace. A dignified end to Russia's war is the most cherished dream of millions of Ukrainians as we mark the 35th Anniversary of the Restoration of our Independence. It is important that the whole world, together, helps build a path towards it. I also reaffirm Ukraine's commitment to further building a mutually beneficial dialogue with India." I was glad to receive felicitations for the people of Ukraine from President @rashtrapatibhvn of India. Thank you for the wishes of peace. A dignified end to Russia’s war is the most cherished dream of millions of Ukrainians as we mark the 35th Anniversary of the Restoration of… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 25, 2026

Diplomatic Exchanges Continue

Adding to the diplomatic exchange, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his greetings on the occasion, expressing optimism about further deepening ties between New Delhi and Kyiv. Foreign Minister Sybiha wrote on X, "Thank you for your kind congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day, @DrSJaishankar. I look forward to further strengthening Ukraine-India bilateral cooperation."

Celebrations in Kyiv and New Delhi

Meanwhile, diplomatic engagements surrounding the occasion were also witnessed in Kyiv and New Delhi. Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Anjani Kumar attended the official celebrations in the Ukrainian capital, extending heartfelt greetings to Foreign Minister Sybiha while conveying the felicitations of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. "Independence Day of Ukraine. At the celebration of Ukraine's 35th Independence Day in Kyiv today, I had the honour to greet and congratulate H. E. Mr. Andrii Sybiha, Hon'ble Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. I also conveyed greetings of Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar," Ambassador Kumar wrote in a post on X.

Concurrently in New Delhi, the Ukrainian Embassy marked the milestone on Monday, reflecting on the nation's history and statehood during an event led by Charge d'Affaires Artem Nosko and Head of the Ukrainian Community in India, Maryna Akram. In a post on X detailing the New Delhi gathering, the Embassy stated, "The Embassy of Ukraine in India, together with the Ukrainian community in India, marked the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence at the Embassy. Charge d'Affaires a.i., Embassy of Ukraine in India, Artem Nosko, and Head of the Ukrainian Community in India, Maryna Akram, addressed the gathering. In his remarks, Nosko reflected on Ukraine's thousand-year history and tradition of statehood, our long struggle for freedom and the strength of a nation that has repeatedly defended its right to exist, to speak its own language and to determine its own future."

"Maryna Akram read a poem specially written for the occasion, dedicated to Ukraine, to the feeling of home and to the bond with one's country that no distance can break," the Embassy added. (ANI)