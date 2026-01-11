President Zelenskyy says Russia launched nearly 1,100 drones, 890 bombs, and 50 missiles in a week, targeting civilian energy and residential areas. He condemned the attacks as 'cynical Russian terror' timed with freezing weather.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that Russia launched almost 1,100 attack drones against Ukraine over the course of this week. He informed that Russia has launched more than 890 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of various types - ballistic, cruise, and even the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile.

Zelenskyy further said that the attacks were made on establishments like energy infrastructure, residential buildings, which have no military purpose. "Over the course of this week, Russia launched almost 1,100 attack drones against Ukraine, more than 890 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of various types - ballistic, cruise, and even the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile. And they struck targets that have no military purpose whatsoever - energy infrastructure, residential buildings," the Ukrainian President posted on X.

"They deliberately waited for freezing weather to make things worse for our people. This is deliberate, cynical Russian terror specifically against civilians. I thank our mobile fire groups that defend Ukraine from these attacks day and night, and all our other warriors from air defence units and electronic warfare units," he added.

In many regions, the situation remains difficult after Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure. Energy workers and repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity, heat, and water supply for people. And this is truly a monumental effort that matters… pic.twitter.com/1ZzvN3Zn0s — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 11, 2026

Zelenskyy said that energy workers and repair crews were working to restore electricity, heat, and water supply for people. "In many regions, the situation remains difficult after Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure. Energy workers and repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity, heat, and water supply for people. And this is truly a monumental effort that matters greatly for our citizens - restoring normal life after constant Russian terrorist strikes. I am grateful to everyone involved," he added.

At least two people were killed, and more than 15 others were injured in overnight Russian strikes targeting over a dozen locations across Ukraine, EuroNews reported on Saturday (local time).

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia launched a large barrage of drones and missiles overnight into Saturday, targeting at least 15 locations across Ukraine. EuroNews quoted sources saying that the barrage consisted of over 100 drones and missiles, including the lethal Iskander ballistic variant.

Donetsk - part of the eastern Donbas region - Gover Vadym Filashkin, Governor of Donetsk Oblast, said that one civilian was killed and at least two others were injured in overnight attacks in his region, which has been the most active frontline. (ANI)