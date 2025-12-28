Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Canadian PM Mark Carney in Halifax, securing a new USD 1.82 billion aid package amid intense Russian missile attacks on Kyiv. Zelenskyy is en route to Florida for talks with US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax on Saturday (local time) during a stopover en route to Florida for talks with US President Donald Trump, as Russia launched fresh drone and missile attacks on Kyiv overnight.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Zelenskyy arrived in Halifax a day ahead of his planned discussions with Trump. His visit came amid one of the heaviest aerial assaults on Ukraine's capital in recent weeks, which left at least two dead and disrupted electricity and heating supplies across large parts of the city.

Zelenskyy Thanks Canada for Support Amid Intensified Russian Attacks

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy posted on X, saying, "Thank you for the meeting, Mark! Today, I am in Canada, together with Prime Minister @MarkJCarney, just as agreed. Together, we are speaking with our friends from Europe. I am grateful for all the support for Ukraine, especially the support for air defence." Thank you for the meeting, Mark! Today, I am in Canada, together with Prime Minister @MarkJCarney, just as agreed. Together, we are speaking with our friends from Europe. I am grateful for all the support for Ukraine, especially the support for air defense. Russia keeps… pic.twitter.com/S1NQUHvLMK — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 27, 2025

He added that Russia had rejected proposals for a Christmas ceasefire and had instead intensified missile and drone attacks. "Russia keeps tormenting our cities and our people. Moscow has turned down even the proposals for a Christmas ceasefire and is intensifying the brutality of its missile and drone strikes. This shows how they truly regard diplomacy. Therefore, sufficient support for Ukraine and sufficient pressure on Russia are needed. It is important that Canada has announced a new assistance package today," Zelenskyy said.

Canada Announces New Aid, Condemns Russian 'Barbarism'

Speaking alongside Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Carney said that lasting peace in Ukraine would only be possible if Russia demonstrated a genuine willingness to negotiate. "We have the conditions for a just and lasting peace, but that requires a willing Russia. The barbarism we saw overnight shows just how important it is that we stand with Ukraine," Carney said, as reported by France 24.

Carney also announced USD 1.82 billion in new economic assistance for Ukraine, stating that the funds would help unlock international financing and support the country's long-term reconstruction efforts.

Massive Russian Air Assault Targets Kyiv

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said Russian forces continued large-scale air attacks on Kyiv and surrounding regions. In another post on X, he detailed the scale of the overnight assault. "Another Russian attack is still ongoing. Since last night, there have been almost 500 drones, a large number of 'Shaheds', as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv: energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged," he said.

He added that rescuers were searching for a person trapped under rubble and that electricity and heating were unavailable in several districts. Firefighting and repair efforts were underway, with crews waiting for air raid alerts to end before resuming work at some energy facilities.

The latest strikes have further strained Ukraine's power grid as winter conditions persist.

Putin Criticises Kyiv's Stance on Negotiations

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv of lacking urgency in seeking a peaceful settlement. According to Russia's state news agency TASS, Putin said that if Ukraine were unwilling to resolve the conflict through negotiations, Russia would continue to pursue its objectives by force.

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskyy to Meet Trump in Florida

Amid heightened tensions between the two nations and ongoing US efforts to broker peace in the region, Zelenskyy is engaged in high-stakes diplomacy aimed at ending the nearly four-year war.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet Trump in Florida (Mar-a-Lago) on Sunday, December 28, 2025. They will discuss a 20-point peace plan and potential US security guarantees.

Focus on Peace Plan and Long-Term Reconstruction

Earlier, Zelenskyy said Ukraine and the United States were in talks to develop a reconstruction plan estimated to cost between USD 700 billion and USD 800 billion. He noted that his administration is working with Washington on a long-term roadmap for Ukraine's prosperity.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Our vision, together with the United States, extends to 2040, covering the key elements of an agreement on investment and future prosperity." We are working with the United States on the roadmap for Ukraine’s prosperity. Our vision, together with the United States, extends to 2040, covering the key elements of an agreement on investment and future prosperity. The main aspects and directions are our national goals,… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 27, 2025

He said the discussions include key areas such as life expectancy, the return of refugees, GDP per capita growth, job creation, security guarantees, market access, and Ukraine's accession to the European Union. (ANI)