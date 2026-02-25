California Congressman Mike Thompson was named the designated survivor for President Trump's State of the Union address. This is a longstanding security precaution to ensure continuity of government in case of a catastrophic attack on the Capitol.

As President Trump delivered his State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night (local time), one official was notably absent, the designated survivor. California's 4th District Congressman Mike Thompson Mike Thompson was revealed as the designated survivor ahead of President Trump's State of the Union address. This is a longstanding security precaution aimed at ensuring continuity of government in the event of a catastrophic attack on the Capitol.

"I've been selected as a designated survivor for tomorrow's State of the Union, so I won't be there in person, but I'll be watching," Thompson posted on X. While Thompson will watch Trump's address from an undisclosed location, his guest, Marine Corps veteran, small business owner, and City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez from Napa, is in the House.

"Bernie Narvaez is a family man and small business owner. He sees firsthand how much it costs to raise a family and keep a business running. But this president's policies are squeezing small businesses and driving up the price of everyday necessities. We're fighting to hold this administration accountable and get back to work delivering for the American people," Thompson posted on X.

Understanding the Designated Survivor Role

According to CNN, the designated survivor is typically a member of the president's Cabinet selected to remain at a secure, undisclosed location while the rest of the nation's top leadership gathers in the House chamber. The practice dates back to the Cold War era, when concerns about a single attack wiping out the federal government prompted the need for a constitutional safeguard.

If an unthinkable disaster were to occur during the speech, which brings together the president, vice president, Cabinet, Supreme Court justices and congressional leaders, the designated survivor would be next in the line of succession, eligible to assume the presidency.

Details of the State of the Union Address

Last year, Doug Collins, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, was assigned the role during Trump's 2025 address. Tuesday's speech marks Trump's first State of the Union before the 119th Congress after formally accepting an invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson in January.

When Trump takes the dais, he is expected to be flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Johnson, who traditionally sit behind the president.

Cabinet members, Supreme Court justices, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, former members of Congress and members of the diplomatic corps are seated in front of the president. The remaining seats in the chamber are unassigned, according to the Congressional Research Service, with lawmakers taking spots on a first-come, first-served basis.

Presidents also typically invite about two dozen guests to sit in the gallery to underscore policy themes and put a human face to their remarks. Trump has invited his own set of guests reflecting his priorities, separate from those of first lady Melania Trump.

Expected Speech Content and Theme

The official theme of this year's address is "America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected."

Trump is expected to focus heavily on the economy, proposing new tax cuts and highlighting what he calls a resurgence in American prosperity during the first year of his second term.

In a recent CNN poll conducted ahead of the speech, 57 per cent of Americans cited the economy and cost of living as the most important issues they want addressed.

Trump previewed what could be a lengthy address, noting after last year's joint session speech, the longest in history, that "we have so much to talk about."

As he seeks to rally Republicans ahead of the midterm election season, aides say he has spent days reviewing the speech with advisers and conducting practice runs from a lectern.

But while much attention will focus on Trump's message and the political stakes, the quiet precaution of a designated survivor underscores the gravity of the moment, and the enduring imperative to safeguard the continuity of American government, CNN reported. (ANI)