President Zelenskyy honored Ukraine's Heroes with housing certificates. Russia then claimed a drone attack on Putin's residence, which Zelenskyy rejected as a 'fabrication' meant to sabotage peace efforts with President Trump's team.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented housing certificates to the warriors of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces who have been conferred the title Hero of Ukraine, as well as to the families of fallen Heroes, in a gesture of gratitude for their service to the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Ukrainian President said, "Ukraine is a state forged by the courage of its people. The Ukrainian nation survived and preserved its own strong identity in an extremely difficult environment. Many would not have endured it. But Ukrainians did. They managed to preserve themselves. They managed to pass through all the trials of history and to drive foreign intruders out of the Ukrainian home. We will certainly endure now as well. And we will defend our independence. We will defend our sovereignty. We will defend our land, our right to live, and our right to choose for ourselves how to live.: He further added, "The Ukrainian home will always remain on the political map of the world, and it is critically important that in our shared home, every Ukrainian hero has a home of their own. I presented housing certificates to the warriors of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces who have been conferred the title Hero of Ukraine, as well as to the families of fallen Heroes. And this is the very least the state can do to say thank you to you. For who you are. For who your loved ones are. For the fact that you all chose Ukraine and bound your destiny to the destiny of Ukraine. Glory to you. Glory to Ukraine!" Ukraine is a state forged by the courage of its people. The Ukrainian nation survived and preserved its own strong identity in an extremely difficult environment. Many would not have endured it. But Ukrainians did. They managed to preserve themselves. They managed to pass through… pic.twitter.com/23cbFAemZP — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 30, 2025

Russia Alleges Drone Attack on Putin's Residence

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Kyiv carried out a drone attack on the state residence of President Putin in the Novgorod Region overnight on December 29, deploying 91 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as reported by TASS.

According to TASS, Lavrov confirmed that all drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed, with no casualties or property damage reported. He also warned that Moscow will respond to the attack and that the timing and targets of Russia's retaliatory measures have already been determined. Despite the assault, Lavrov emphasised that Russia does not intend to withdraw from the ongoing negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. However, the incident will prompt a review of Moscow's negotiating stance, TASS reported.

Zelenskyy Rejects Claims as 'Fabrications'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's claims, calling them "fabrications" and saying Ukraine will not take steps to undermine diplomacy.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building," Zelenskyy stated in a post on X.

Zelenskyy said the claim was an attempt to undermine his efforts to achieve peace, calling it "another lie from the Russian Federation".

This comes after US President Donald Trump hosted his Ukrainian counterpart at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday, aimed at continuing the peace talks to end the four-year-long running war. (ANI)