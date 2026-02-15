Ahead of trilateral peace talks in Geneva, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, stating he expects the meetings to be 'truly productive'. He also discussed the war with Marco Rubio.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (local time) discussed the upcoming trilateral meetings in Geneva with United States envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, stating that Kyiv expects the peace talks to be "truly productive." According to the Russian news agency TASS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia, and the US would be held in Geneva on February 17-18.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Zelenskyy's Diplomatic Engagements

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the impact of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy resources. In an X post, the Ukrainian President wrote, "I had a conversation with envoys of President Trump, @SteveWitkoff and @JaredKushner, ahead of the trilateral meetings in Geneva. We count on the meetings being truly productive. We also discussed some developments following the meetings in Abu Dhabi. Not everything can be shared over the phone, and our negotiating team will present Ukraine's position next week."

"I also spoke about our meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We greatly appreciate that America consistently maintains a constructive approach and is ready to assist in protecting lives. I thank President Trump, his team, and the people of the United States for their support," he added.

In a separate X post, Zelenskyy stated that he briefed Rubio on Ukraine's situation amid the ongoing war, ahead of the peace talks. "During the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio @SecRubio, I briefed him on the situation at the front, Russian strikes, and the impact of attacks on Ukraine's energy system. We discussed how to help Ukraine protect lives during the winter cold and strengthen our resilience. We also had a detailed discussion about the diplomatic process and trilateral meetings. It is crucial that the talks planned in Geneva be productive, and I thank the United States for their constructive approach. We also addressed the matter of sequencing steps. It is important to make progress on the issues of security guarantees and economic recovery. I am grateful to the United States and to every American heart for the substantial support provided to Ukraine," the Ukrainian premier wrote on X.

Talks Background and Delegation

Earlier, the US, Russia and Ukraine held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in January 2026. As reported by TASS, the Russian delegation will be headed by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky for the fresh rounds of talks on February 17 and 18. (ANI)