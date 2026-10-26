External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in New Delhi to discuss deepening parliamentary ties and bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

High-Level Meeting on BRICS Sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in New Delhi on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation and legislative ties on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Taking to social media to highlight the high-level interaction, Jaishankar underscored the focus on bolstering parliamentary engagement between New Delhi and Moscow. "Pleased to meet Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi. We discussed our bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities for deepening our parliamentary linkages," he wrote.

Pleased to meet Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi. We discussed our bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities for deepening our parliamentary linkages. #BRICS2026 #BRICSParliamentaryForum 🇮🇳 🇷🇺 https://t.co/Qii7ZQoiGG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 26, 2026

The bilateral meeting comes as parliamentary leaders from across the BRICS member and partner nations convene in the Indian capital for the two-day forum. Russia and India continue to reinforce their long-standing "special and privileged strategic partnership," with both nations actively exploring avenues to expand trade, economic ties, and diplomatic cooperation across international frameworks.

Global Parliamentary Engagement

Earlier in the day, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin held bilateral discussions with his counterparts from Uganda, Cuba and Thailand on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on Sunday. In a post on X, the Russian Embassy said, “On October 25, on the sidelines of the 12th #BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, #India, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin met with his foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions.”

“The talks were held with the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Marksons Jacob Oboth, Vice President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba, Ana María Mari Machado; and President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mongkol Surasajja,” the Embassy further added. The meetings were held on the sidelines of the two-day forum hosted by the Parliament of India at the Parliament House complex in the national capital.

BRICS Forum Overview

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and welcomed foreign delegations from BRICS member and partner countries, including Russian parliamentary Chairman Volodin. Delegations representing 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner nations arrived in New Delhi to participate in the forum. Representatives from Uganda, Cuba, Brazil and Russia were among those welcomed at the Parliament complex by officials and Members of Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the forum, delivered the inaugural address at the ceremony, which commenced at 10 am on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also arrived at Parliament to attend the meeting. India currently holds the BRICS presidency, with the parliamentary forum serving as a platform for lawmakers from member and partner nations to exchange views on shared challenges and strengthen cooperation. Russia and Brazil are full members of BRICS, while Uganda and Cuba became partner countries in 2025. (ANI)

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