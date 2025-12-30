Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discussed his meeting with Donald Trump's team with the leaders of Finland and Latvia. He also dismissed Russian claims of a strike on Putin's residence as a 'complete fabrication' to justify further attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb and President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics on his meeting with US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy further said that the Russians are spreading fakes to justify their strikes on Ukraine.

"I spoke with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. As always with Alex, we discussed the diplomatic situation, our opportunities and prospects, and the outcomes of the meetings with President Trump and his team," he said in a post on X. "Although the Russians are spreading fakes to justify their strikes on Ukraine and the further prolongation of this war, the world's key intelligence services must have the real information," he added. I spoke with President of Finland @alexstubb. As always with Alex, we discussed the diplomatic situation, our opportunities and prospects, and the outcomes of the meetings with President Trump and his team. We are preparing new meetings in Europe, and it is important that… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

"I spoke with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics... I informed him about my meeting with President Trump and our work with the American negotiating team. We worked very well, and the fact that the Russians are now trying to derail progress with yet another round of fakes only confirms the quality of our meetings and communication with the American side," he said in a post on X. I spoke with President of Latvia @edgarsrinkevics. I thanked him for the support and assistance – steadfast since 2022 – which Ukrainians value immensely. I informed him about my meeting with President Trump and our work with the American negotiating team. We worked very well,… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

Zelenskyy refutes Russian strike allegations

Zelenskyy said that the alleged strike by Ukraine on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence is a "fabrication" and that Ukraine will not take steps to undermine diplomacy. Zelenskyy's response came after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow's negotiating position would change after alleged strikes on Putin's Novgorod region residence overnight on Monday.

Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025 In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building." (ANI)