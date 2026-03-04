External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India will provide technical equipment for earthquake relief to Myanmar next month. He emphasized that India has always been a 'first responder' to aid Myanmar in times of need like cyclones and floods.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India will provide technical equipment for earthquake relief activities to Myanmar next month as he underlined the shared cooperation between the two countries, emphasising that New Delhi has "always stood" with Naypyidaw in times of need. Jaishankar's video address came at the inauguration of the Indian government-assisted Sarsobeikman Literary Centre, dedicated to the preservation & promotion of literary work in Myanmar, inaugurated in Yangon on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India as a 'First Responder'

Highlighting the close ties between the two nations, S Jaishankar said India has been the "first responder" to provide relief to Myanmar. "We have provided relief during the cyclones, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Operation Brahma', following the March 2025 earthquake in Mandalay, was one of India's largest HADR efforts, in which we provided nearly a 1,000 tonnes of relief material, deputed an 80-member search-and-rescue team, and established a field hospital in Mandalay that treated over 2500 patients," he said.

"Our post-earthquake assistance has continued, such as a Jaipur Foot limb fitment camp in a Yangon monastery last year, which benefitted over 650 patients, and the forthcoming delivery of technical equipment for earthquake relief activities next month," he added.

Fostering Cultural and Literary Ties

Noting the shared cultural ties between the two countries, S Jaishankar's inauguration of the Sarsobeikman Literary Centre is a symbol of close bilateral ties that will preserve Myanmar's literature and foster creative writing. "The Sarsobeikman Centre will support the conservation and study of classical and folk literatures of Myanmar, as well as translation, archival work, creative writing, and scholarly exchanges. It will make Myanmar's heritage accessible to the newer generations and to wider audiences," he said.

Myanmar a Key Foreign Policy Priority

Jaishankar said Myanmar lies at the confluence of our three key foreign policy priorities. "Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR including the Indo-Pacific. Our multifaceted engagement includes political, trade, security and cultural cooperation. When it comes to development cooperation, our engagement with Myanmar has been people-centric and demand-driven, aimed towards strengthening local economies and improving lives. The Sarsobeikman Literary Centre is an example," he added.

He expressed confidence that the Sarsobeikman Literary Centre will not only become a beacon of learning and a home for Myanmar's literary treasures, but also a thriving symbol of our enduring friendship for years to come. (ANI)