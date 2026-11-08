Young Baloch activist Farah Baloch sent Diwali greetings to India while urging PM Narendra Modi to support the Baloch freedom movement, highlighting the ongoing struggle and the issue of enforced disappearances within the region.

Baloch Activist Extends Diwali Greetings to India

Young Baloch activist Farah Baloch has extended Diwali greetings to the people of India while making an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the people of Balochistan in their struggle for freedom. In a video message shared on the occasion of Diwali, Farah appeared alongside her mother and brother to convey festive wishes to Indians and specifically addressed Prime Minister Modi, seeking India's support for the people of Balochistan.

"Namaste India. Today, I, Farah Baloch, stand before you with my mother and my brother to wish you all a happy Diwali. My special wishes to Sir Narendra Modi ji," she said.

Appeal for Support and Freedom

Making a direct appeal to the Indian Prime Minister, Farah urged him to become the voice of the people of Balochistan and extend help and support to their cause. "I request and appeal to Sir Narendra Modi ji to please be our voice, help and support us, the people of Balochistan," she said. Highlighting the grievances of the Baloch people, Farah alleged that Pakistan had consistently treated them as slaves rather than citizens and said that the people of the region no longer wanted to remain under Pakistani rule.

"People of Balochistan have been living like slaves in their own country. Pakistan has never considered us as their citizens. They have always considered us as their slaves. We want to be free now. We don't want to live with Pakistan," she stated.

Struggle Against Enforced Disappearances

Expressing confidence in India's support, the young activist said she believed India would help the people of Balochistan achieve freedom. Drawing a comparison between the festive celebrations in India and the situation in Balochistan, Farah said people in India were fortunate to celebrate Diwali and Eid with their loved ones, while families in Balochistan continued to struggle over the issue of missing persons.

"People of Hindustan are very lucky to celebrate Diwali and Eid with their loved ones. But people of Balochistan are unlucky. Because even on Eid, we go in front of Quetta Press Club to protest for our missing loved ones," she said. Her remarks highlighted the continuing concerns raised by Baloch activists and families over enforced disappearances and the protests seeking information about missing relatives. Concluding her message, Farah once again wished Indians a happy Diwali and reiterated her support for the Baloch freedom movement with the slogans "Free Balochistan", "Long live Balochistan" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". (ANI)