Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Israeli Foreign Ministry extend warm Diwali greetings, celebrating the festival's universal message of light over darkness, hope, unity, and the enduring cultural significance of the occasion.

Australian PM Extends Diwali Greetings

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday extended warm Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival across the world, highlighting its enduring message of the triumph of light over darkness, hope, unity and new beginnings. In his message, Albanese conveyed his best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, describing it as a celebration of the victory of light and an occasion that brings communities together across religious and cultural boundaries.

"I send my best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, the great celebration of the victory of light," he said. The Australian Prime Minister said Deepavali holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities, describing it as an ancient tradition of spiritual and personal renewal, underpinned by generosity and the embrace of new beginnings. He added that the festival's symbols and values transcend religion and culture, carrying a message of compassion and understanding for everyone.

"With love and unity at its luminous heart, it is a message and an invitation that is as welcome now as it has ever been," Albanese said. Highlighting the significance of the festival, he said the lighting of diyas, candles and lanterns reflects shared hopes for humanity and the belief that goodness, knowledge and truth will prevail.

Deepavali and Modern Australia

Albanese also underlined Deepavali's growing place in Australia's multicultural identity and acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora and other communities celebrating the occasion. "We can all take pride and joy in just how intrinsically Deepavali has become part of the face of modern Australia. As you honour the birthright of your heritage, you add so much to the land that is your home, just as you and your community have through generations of hard work, aspiration and an abiding love of country," he said.

He described the community's contribution as a gift to all Australians and expressed hope that the celebrations would inspire people towards a brighter future. Australian Ambassador to India Philip Green also shared the Prime Minister's message on X, highlighting the festival's message of hope, unity and new beginnings, as well as the enduring contributions of the diaspora.

Israel's Wishes for the Festival

Meanwhile, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival, wishing them peace, renewal and hope. In a post on X, the ministry highlighted the significance of the festival and its message of the triumph of light over darkness. "As millions around the world light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope. May the lights of Diwali shine not only in homes but also in hearts," the ministry said.

The Israeli ministry further expressed hope that the festival would strengthen people's faith in a brighter tomorrow and bring peace and happiness to everyone celebrating the occasion.