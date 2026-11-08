The Indian Embassy in Pakistan, along with envoys from Argentina, Switzerland, and the President of Seychelles, celebrated Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, emphasizing messages of unity, light, and strong bilateral cultural ties.

Indian Embassy Celebrates Diwali in Pakistan

The Indian Embassy in Pakistan celebrated Deepawali and Bandi Chhor Divas, sharing glimpses of the festivities, while Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino and Swiss Ambassador Maya Tissafi extended greetings to people celebrating the Festival of Lights. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Pakistan shared glimpses of the celebrations held at the mission and conveyed its wishes to everyone observing the two festivals. "Glimpses of the joyous occasion of Deepawali and Bandi Chhor Divas at @IndiainPakistan. We extend our heartfelt wishes to everyone for a very Happy Deepawali and Bandi Chhor Divas," the embassy said.

Global Diplomatic Greetings

Meanwhile, Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino extended Diwali greetings to the people of India, highlighting the festival's message of light overcoming darkness. In a post on X, Caucino said, "Wishing a happy Diwali to all the great Indian People - May the light remove all darkness."

Swiss Ambassador to India Maya Tissafi also shared glimpses of her Diwali preparations in New Delhi, revealing that she had purchased traditional diyas from Delhi Haat to decorate her residence. "Wishing everyone a sparkling, joy-filled #Diwali! Celebrating my third Diwali in #Delhi, I picked up beautiful diyas at Delhi Haat to light up the residence," Tissafi said in a post on X. She also spoke about the popularity of Indian sweets, noting that while the Swiss are proud of their chocolate, kaju katli gives it serious competition. "May the #festival bring warmth, happiness and togetherness to all," she added.

Seychelles President's Message

Earlier, Seychelles President Patrick Herminie also extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community and others celebrating the festival across the country, highlighting the Indian community's contribution to Seychelles' cultural heritage, economic and social development, and its longstanding friendship with India. In his message, Herminie said Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and hope over adversity.

"For generations, the Indian community has been an integral part of our national fabric, enriching our cultural heritage, contributing to our economic and social development, and strengthening the bonds of friendship between Seychelles and India," he said. Herminie also noted that Seychelles is marking 50 years of independence this year, providing an opportunity to reflect on five decades of diplomatic relations with India. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and nurturing ties between the two peoples. He further commended the Hindu Council of Seychelles for promoting cultural traditions and bringing communities together through the annual celebration.

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