An Indian-origin woman was arrested in Calgary after a heated altercation with a pedestrian turned physical. The dispute began when the pedestrian filmed the woman after her husband's uninsured vehicle failed to yield. The viral video sparked outrage online, with netizens condemning her actions and praising the pedestrian for calling the police.

An Indian-origin woman was arrested in Calgary, Canada, after a dispute with a pedestrian turned physical. The incident reportedly started after a vehicle allegedly failed to give way to a man crossing the road. The pedestrian started using his phone to capture the conversation. The scenario rapidly became heated when the woman confronted him after getting out of the car. The woman is heard in the video informing the man that it was illegal to film her. Then, as he keeps shooting, she seems to grasp for his phone. The altercation quickly descended into violence.

While he was still filming the incident, the woman allegedly grabbed the man by his bag and attempted to pull him across the street. The woman was taken into custody after police were summoned to the scene.

According to online sources, it was discovered that the woman's husband was driving the car without proper insurance. Additional information on the video has not been made public by the authorities.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Netizens React?

Thousands of people have viewed the video online, discussing the woman's behaviour and the legality of filming individuals in public. She was condemned by many commentators for reportedly attempting to prevent the pedestrian from filming before things became heated.

Others commended the man for calling the police instead of letting the altercation go worse. One Instagram user commented, "She believes she's back home."

“Thinking she is above the law," another commented. Some users also pointed to what they saw as an irony in the incident. “The irony, she says it was not legal to film her yet she put her hands on someone and they didn’t have insurance for their vehicle," one user wrote.

Another commenter praised the pedestrian for involving the police. “Good for you calling the police. This lady really thought she’s back home," the user wrote. Some comments went further, with several users calling for the woman’s deportation.