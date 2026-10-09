The International Criminal Court strongly rejected the US decision to impose sanctions, stating the move was aimed at disrupting its operations and intimidating its staff, while asserting it would continue to discharge its mandate independently.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday strongly rejected the United States' decision to impose sanctions against the institution, stating that the move was aimed at disrupting its operations and intimidating those who work for or cooperate with the court, while asserting that it would continue to discharge its mandate independently and impartially.

The ICC's reaction came moments after the US administration announced sanctions against the court under an executive order, titled "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court", citing concerns over American sovereignty and what Washington described as a threat posed by the judicial institution.

ICC Condemns 'Unprecedented' US Action

In a statement, the ICC described the US action as an unprecedented step targeting an independent judicial institution entrusted by 125 States Parties with investigating and prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

"Today, the United States has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court as an institution. This unprecedented step follows a series of designations against thirteen independent Judges and prosecutors who serve the cause of justice," the court said.

The ICC said the sanctions sought to obstruct the course of justice and prevent it from carrying out its responsibilities under international law. "It is an attempt to obstruct the course of justice and to prevent the Court from doing what it was created to do. It is an assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order which strikes at the simple principle that no one stands above the law," the statement added.

The court further stated that the designation was intended to disrupt its functioning and intimidate individuals associated with its work. "The designation is aimed at disrupting the Court’s operations and at intimidating those who work for or cooperate with the Court," it said.

Court Vows to Continue Mandate

ICC President Tomoko Akane asserted that the institution would not be deterred by the sanctions and would continue to carry out its responsibilities on the basis of law and evidence. "The Court will continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality, acting only on the basis of the law and the evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes," Akane said.

The ICC also called on the countries that established the institution to support its continued functioning, stressing that the responsibility to uphold international justice extended beyond the court itself. "Yet the Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the States that created it," the statement said.

It described the Rome Statute as a collective commitment to ensuring that the most serious crimes of concern to the international community do not go unpunished. "The Rome Statute is a collective promise that the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole must not go unpunished. That promise is only as strong as the resolve of those who made it," the court said.

The ICC further called on States Parties to take concrete steps to ensure that the institution has the resources necessary to continue its work, adding that the issue extended beyond the future of a single institution to the protection of the international order based on the rule of law. "No one should be punished for serving the cause of justice," the statement said.

US Cites Sovereignty to Justify Sanctions

The statement comes after the US Department of State announced additional sanctions against the ICC, stating that the measures were intended to defend American sovereignty and protect US citizens from what the administration described as a threat posed by the court. "Under President Trump, the United States has acted decisively to defend U.S. sovereignty and U.S. citizens against the threat of the International Criminal Court (ICC)," the US Department of State said in a fact sheet.

The department noted that Washington had already imposed sanctions on 17 individuals under the executive order before announcing the latest action against the institution itself.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed the decision in a post on X, saying the move should encourage American allies within the court to work towards addressing Washington's concerns. "Today, the Trump Administration is sanctioning the ICC. This action should encourage our Allies within the Court to work for solutions to end this threat to U.S. sovereignty forever," Rubio said.

Details of the Sanctions

Under the sanctions, and subject to applicable licences and exceptions, the property and interests in property of the ICC located in the United States or held by US persons are blocked and must be reported to the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The measures also prohibit transactions by US persons, or transactions within or transiting the United States, involving the property or interests of designated or otherwise blocked persons, unless exempted or authorised under applicable licences. The US Treasury Department simultaneously issued general licences authorising certain transactions involving the ICC, including activities necessary to maintain its operations for 180 days, specified information technology services, activities related to the court's pension plan and activities involving ICC detainees. (ANI)