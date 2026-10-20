According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Monday, only about 31% of Americans approve of Trump's performance in office, down a percentage point from two weeks ago.

The poll also found that Democrats seem to have pulled ahead in terms of popularity, with 47% of registered voters picking Democrats and 35% picking Republicans when asked who they would vote for.

Republicans currently hold a 218-214 majority in the House and a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Truth Social is struggling with engagement, with The Daily Beast reporting that daily traffic has plunged more than 30% in a year.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) stock is having a rough year in U.S. stock markets, with the company’s shares plunging to a record low on Monday.

The president’s media company, widely considered a ‘barometer’ of Trump market sentiment and a political proxy, posted its worst single-day decline since February on Monday. Trump is the largest shareholder in DJT, owning approximately a 41% stake through his trusts.

The president’s popularity seems to be waning amid rising oil prices and the cost of living in the U.S. as the war with Iran has entered its ninth month, even as midterms approach.

Trump’s Approval Rating Falls To Record Low

According to a poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos,‌ which closed on Monday, Trump's approval rating has declined to a record low.

Only about 31% of Americans approve of Trump's ​performance in office, slipping a percentage point from two weeks ago. This is the lowest approval rating he has had in the U.S. in both his presidential terms.

The poll also found that Democrats seem to have pulled ahead in popularity, with 47% of registered voters picking Democrats, while 35% voted for Republicans when asked which party they would vote for if the congressional elections were held today.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 midterm elections are already underway, with Democrats and Republicans fighting to gain majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Republicans currently hold a 218-214 majority in the House. Democrats ​need a net win of four seats to gain control. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, and also need a net four-seat gain to establish control.

DJT Stock Under Pressure

Beyond political headwinds, the media company is also struggling with other factors weighing on its shares.

While the company’s operational revenues increased year-over-year in its latest quarter, net loss widened to $238.1 million or $0.86 per share, compared to a $20 million loss reported in the same period in 2025.

DJT said that a majority of the loss came from unrealized losses on digital assets, digital assets pledged, equity securities, accreted interest, stock-based compensation, and $1.9 billion in expenses related to financial assets. The company used $13.7 million in cash for operating activities, including $25.6 million in legal expenses.

Trump’s crypto bets have also backfired, and DJT has dissolved its CRO token ventures and pulled back from agreements with Crypto.com to mitigate exposure.

Also weighing on the company’s shares is the pending all-stock merger with nuclear fusion developer TAE Technologies, which the company announced earlier this year as a means to diversify away from media and crypto volatility and tap into the AI data center power boom.

DJT stock is down more than 35% in 2026.

Truth Social Struggles Despite Trump’s Increased Posting

Meanwhile, Truth Social is struggling with engagement, according to the latest media reports. The Daily Beast reported that daily traffic on the platform has plunged more than 30% in a year.

Trump’s social media platform averaged about 260,000 daily users in September, down significantly from its peak of 420,000 in June 2025, according to data from digital intelligence firm Similarweb, as per the report.

In comparison, Meta Platforms’ (META) Facebook attracts more than two billion daily active users, while Elon Musk’s X draws upwards of 130 million daily users worldwide, according to the report.

To generate institutional revenue, the company launched the Truth API data feed in August, securing about 10 agreements with Wall Street high-frequency trading firms that are shelling out $60,000 to $100,000 monthly for early access to prominent accounts.

DJT Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DJT stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing, up from ‘bearish’ territory. Retail sentiment has improved from a month ago, when it was ‘extremely bearish.’

Meanwhile, the number of watchers of the ticker has fallen significantly from mid-year levels.

One user said, “$DJT Deepest red state Kansas will have a Democratic senator soon, will be first time in 90 years. Bye bye awful Sen. Roger Marshall! Republicans $15 million super pack money is not working, helping. Vote!”

Another user said, “$DJT Hey Republicans and Independents, did you actually believe Trump last election when he promised lower grocery prices?”

The midterm elections are about two weeks away.

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