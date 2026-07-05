Yoga Australia CEO Josh Pryor welcomed PM Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit, calling yoga 'India's priceless gift to the world.' The visit is seen as a sign of deepening India-Australia friendship, with excitement also building in the diaspora.

Yoga Australia's Warm Welcome

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to Australia, the leadership of Yoga Australia has issued a warm message of welcome, highlighting the role of yoga in fostering bilateral ties. In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Australia shared Josh Pryor, CEO of Yoga Australia's message, in which he extended his heartfelt welcome to PM Modi and hailed yoga as "India's priceless gift to the world," emphasising its growing influence across Australia as a tool for health, well-being, inner harmony, and inspiration.

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In a special message addressed to the Prime Minister, Pryor stated, "Namaste Prime Minister Modi, we welcome you to Australia. Yoga is India's priceless gift to the world, helping so many through health, well-being, inner harmony, and inspiration. On behalf of thousands of yoga teachers and many, many more enthusiasts and students, it is my pleasure to wish you a productive visit here with meaningful engagements and lasting memories."

Pryor further noted that the Prime Minister's visit serves as a clear sign of the deepening friendship between the two nations. "Your visit surely is a sign of the growing friendship between Australia and India, and on behalf of Yoga Australia, please enjoy your stay," he said.

The Embassy captioned the post, "The voices of welcome continue to grow stronger as Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to Australia draws closer. In this special message, Mr Josh Pryor, CEO, Yoga Australia, celebrates yoga--India's timeless gift to humanity--and its growing resonance across Australia as a force for wellness, harmony and people-to-people connect." The voices of welcome continue to grow stronger as Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia draws closer. In this special message, Mr Josh Pryor, CEO, Yoga Australia, celebrates yoga—India’s timeless gift to humanity—and its growing resonance across… https://t.co/pLQ4P6Rgz4 pic.twitter.com/akt9ib2n2X — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) July 5, 2026

Diaspora's Enthusiasm Builds

Earlier, the Embassy reflected on the enthusiasm building within the Indian diaspora in Australia ahead of the PM's visit, sharing the views and welcome from an Australian. Sharing his message, the Embassy wrote, "Excitement is building across Australia as the Indian community eagerly looks forward to the visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Hear from an Australian sharing their enthusiasm and warm welcome for this landmark visit."

Reflecting on the strength of the partnership, the resident of Sydney remarked in the video message, "I'm delighted to share that the Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi, is coming to Australia and that too to Melbourne to further strengthen what already is a great partnership between two great lands, Australia and Bharat."

He highlighted that the alliance between the two countries has expanded far beyond traditional ties, noting that whether it is cricket, sports, IT, AI, or technology, the relationship is reaching new heights.

A significant part of this growing cultural exchange is the increased visibility of Indian cinema in Australia. The resident shared their personal experience, stating, "We have been going to India for 55 years now. Earlier, there were only Hollywood movies here. But now, in mainstream cinema, there is Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood, Sandalwood, and just a few days ago I watched a Haryanvi film."

Building on the success of the Prime Minister's previous visit to Sydney, the community in Melbourne is preparing for a high-profile reception. As the resident enthusiastically concluded, "As you all know, last time Narendra Modi ji held a wonderful program in Sydney. Now it's Melbourne's turn. Victory to India, Victory to Bharat, and Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!"

Visit Details

PM Modi will visit Australia at the invitation of PM Anthony Albanese and travel to Melbourne from July 8-10. (ANI)