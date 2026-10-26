Yemeni Armed Forces executed 753 strikes in the Dawn of Yemen campaign, neutralizing 218 Houthi fighters and destroying key military infrastructure to disrupt the militia's logistical capabilities and command networks across battlefronts.

Yemeni Armed Forces Launch Major Offensive

October 25 (ANI): The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out 753 precise strikes targeting the military infrastructure and supply lines of the Houthi militia over the past 24 hours under the "Dawn of Yemen" campaign, neutralising approximately 218 fighters and commanders, military spokesman Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili announced on Sunday. https://x.com/spokespersonyem/status/2114404195474227373

In a post on X, Al-Nuzaili outlined the extensive scope of the offensive, stating that government forces successfully disrupted the militia's logistical movements and command networks across multiple battlefronts. "Our armed forces continue their offensive operations within the 'Dawn of Yemen' campaign, and during the past 24 hours, they have executed (753) precise and direct targeting operations against the military capabilities of the terrorist Houthi militia," Al-Nuzaili said.

Impact of Operations on Houthi Capabilities

The spokesperson stated that the military hit key leadership nodes, combat positions, and transport networks to prevent the militia from regrouping. "The targets included advanced field command and control centers, governing bodies, fortifications, sources of fire, gatherings, reinforcements of the militia, and its means of movement and supply, which contributed to disrupting the deployment of its forces to the battle, and supporting our forces' raiding, assault, and manoeuvring operations across various axes," he stated.

Al-Nuzaili further confirmed that the coordinated operations inflicted significant material and personnel losses on the militia. "The operations resulted in the neutralisation of approximately (218) elements of the militia and its field commanders, and the destruction or disabling of (78) vehicles, mechanisms, military means, heavy and medium weapon pieces," he posted.

Commitment to Humanitarian Standards

Reaffirming the armed forces' commitment to international humanitarian law during the ongoing push, Al-Nuzaili stressed that measures are being enforced to safeguard civilian populations and infrastructure. "Our forces continue to develop the offensive with high combat resolve, striking the militia's ability to mobilise and reorganise, while taking care to limit targeting to legitimate military objectives and adopting the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian assets," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

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