    World's best airlines 2022: Qatar Airways wins ahead of Singapore Airlines, Emirates

    Voting for the ceremony, which is led by the international air transport rating organisation, ran from September last year until August. It can be seen that this event is widely considered the Oscars equivalent of the airline industry.

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 8:47 AM IST

    Global air transport ratings organisation Skytrax has recently presented the World Airline Awards to outstanding carries across the world. Qatar Airways was crowned the World's Best Airline for 2022.

    Emirates was recognised in the top 10 best airlines in the world, but it was Qatar Airways that took first place.

    Meanwhile, the Gulf airline retained its title as Airline of the Year after pushing Singapore Airlines from the top spot last year. Emirates placed third out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

    Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, ranked 12th after climbing nine place to make it into the best 20 airlines in the world.

    Here's a list of world's top 20 airlines in 2022 by Skytrax

    1. Qatar Airways

    2. Singapore Airlines

    3. Emirates

    4. ANA All Nippon Airways

    5. Qantas Airways

    6. Japan Airlines

    7. Turkish Airlines

    8. Air France

    9. Korean Air

    10. Swiss International Air Lines

    11. British Airways

    12. Etihad Airways

    13. China Southern

    14. Hainan Airlines

    15. Lufthansa

    16. Cathay Pacific

    17. KLM

    18. EVA Air

    19. Virgin Atlantic

    20. Vistara

    Emirates airlines celebrated after being named the World's Best Economy Class Airline and also won awards for its economy meals and in-flight entertainment system.

    "As air travel comes soaring back this year, Etihad's award-winning service aligned with a deep-seated commitment to sustainability, is proving to be a popular combination with guests," said Mohammad Al Bulooki, group chief operating officer at Etihad Aviation Group.

    Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways Group said, "To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees."

    Bahrain's Gulf Air is the most improved airline, moving from 44th position last year to 22nd.

