World leaders from Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving continuous elected leader, praising his transformative governance and advocacy for the Global South.

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm congratulations from world leaders on the eve of his becoming the longest-serving continuous elected Prime Minister of India. World leaders from across the globe paid tribute to the Prime Minister's transformative governance, his advocacy for the Global South, and his vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India.

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Sri Lanka Hails Transformative Leadership

Anura Kumara Disanayaka, the President of Sri Lanka, in a letter dated June 8, addressed to the Prime Minister, conveyed the warm congratulations of the Government and people of Sri Lanka to him, stating: "This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership." The President also highlighted India's remarkable economic and social transformation and noted that Prime Minister Modi's vision has inspired many beyond India's borders, including Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Modi visited Sri Lanka from 4-6 April 2025, his fourth visit to the island nation, during which he was conferred the Mitra Vibhushana, Sri Lanka's highest civilian honour accorded to a foreign dignitary. The visit reaffirmed India's Neighbourhood First policy, with Sri Lanka among the closest beneficiaries of India's steadfast partnership, including India's pivotal support during Sri Lanka's economic difficulties in 2022.

Papua New Guinea Praises 'Role Model' PM

James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, in a personal video message, described Prime Minister Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership". He also stated, "Lifting over 200 million people out of poverty to a good life today is an amazing feat." Prime Minister Marape expressed Papua New Guinea's warm friendship and its desire to further consolidate bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Papua New Guinea in May 2023, the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister, for the Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC-III) Summit, was a landmark moment in India's engagement with the Pacific Island nations. The visit underscored India's role as a committed partner of the Global South.

Trinidad and Tobago Highlights India's Global Rise

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, congratulated Prime Minister Modi on this occassion, noting that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has evolved as a leading voice on global matters." She highlighted Prime Minister Modi's journey from humble beginnings to leading a nation of 1.4 billion people across three terms, and underscored India's significant achievements in foreign policy, economic growth, infrastructure, and socio-economic development. Prime Minister Modi paid a landmark visit to Trinidad and Tobago from 3-4 July 2025, the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years, coinciding with the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago. (ANI)