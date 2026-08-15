On India's 80th Independence Day, global leaders, including Bhutan's PM who called Modi 'elder brother,' and foreign ministers from Australia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, extended warm wishes, underscoring strong bilateral ties and partnerships.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day with pomp and grandeur, warm greetings poured in from across the world, with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Foreign Ministers of Australia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Nepal extending heartfelt wishes to the people and Government of India, underscoring the country's growing global partnerships and longstanding ties with New Delhi.

Greetings From Global Partners

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in his messages of goodwill, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "elder brother", expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish. "To my elder brother PM Narendra Modi and the people of India, I extend my warm wishes on the 80th Independence Day. May the friendship and bond between our two nations continue to flourish," Tobgay said in a post on X.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong extended her greetings to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the people of India and the Indian-Australian community, saying the two countries, committed to a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, "have never been closer." "On the 80th anniversary of India's independence, I send my best wishes to S Jaishankar, the people of India and Indian Australian communities. As two countries committed to a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, Australia and India have never been closer," her post on X read.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also described Singapore and India as close friends with a deep and longstanding relationship, while expressing his desire to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries. "Warmest wishes to my close friend S Jaishankar and the people of India on your 80th Independence Day. Singapore and India share a deep and longstanding friendship, and I look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years ahead," Balakrishnan said in a post on X.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath also congratulated Jaishankar, the Government and people of India and said he looked forward to further strengthening the enduring friendship and multifaceted partnership between the two countries. "Extend my warmest congratulations to Minister of External Affairs, H.E. S Jaishankar, and to the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. Look forward to further strengthening the enduring friendship and multifaceted partnership between our two countries," Herath said on X.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal highlighted the deep historical and civilisational ties between Nepal and India, along with close people-to-people relations and the multifaceted partnership shared by the two neighbours.

Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended its warmest Independence Day greetings to India, expressing pride in the two countries' longstanding relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation and wishing peace and prosperity to the Indian people. "Warmest Independence Day congratulations to our partners in India! We are proud of our longstanding relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Wishing peace and prosperity to the Indian people!" the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria said in a post on X.

Jaishankar Acknowledges Goodwill Messages

Jaishankar expressed his gratitude for the warm greetings, acknowledging the goodwill conveyed by India's friends and partners on the country's Independence Day.

The messages come as India marks 80 years of independence, with leaders and governments from across the world joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi.

The greetings, particularly from countries across India's immediate neighbourhood and key Indo-Pacific partners, underline the breadth of India's diplomatic engagement and the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation and a peaceful and prosperous region. (ANI)