Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch congratulated PM Modi and India on Independence Day, offering to open Balochistan's seaports for trade to aid the 'Make in India' initiative, a day after calling Pakistan's Independence Day a 'Black Day'.

A day after calling on the Baloch population globally to observe Pakistan's Independence Day as a "Black Day," Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the landmark occasion of the nation's 80th Independence Day.

Highlighting deep-rooted historic, civilisational, and spiritual bonds, Mir Yar Baloch offered to open Balochistan's seaports to trade with India to support PM Modi's "Make in India" initiative and help push India's economy toward the second-largest spot globally.

Baloch Leader Extends Independence Day Greetings

"On this sacred and proud occasion of India's Independence, we, on behalf of the Republic of Balochistan, extend our congratulations from the depths of our hearts," Mir Yar Baloch wrote in a statement addressed to PM Modi. Paying homage to Indian freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Rani Lakshmibai, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he added, "Their immortal sacrifice continues to inspire all nations striving for justice and self-determination."

Pointing to the ancient Hinglaj Mata Temple located in Balochistan, he described it as a sacred symbol serving as "India's spiritual connection" that has bound both nations together for centuries.

'Pakistan lacks any legal proof over Balochistan'

Taking a sharp dig at Islamabad, the Baloch leader urged the international community to counter the Pakistani narrative, asserting that Pakistan possesses "not even a single legal, diplomatic, political, or moral documentary proof" that Balochistan was ever legally incorporated into it.

"Our clear message to the global community is this: allowing a cancer like Pakistan to thrive instead of uprooting it would amount to grave diplomatic and political suicide," he stated.

Pitches Strong Economic and Strategic Ties

Pitching strong economic and strategic ties with New Delhi, Mir Yar Baloch expressed support for India's economic growth targets, emphasising that a bilateral partnership could serve as an engine of regional transformation. "Honourable Prime Minister, it is your long-cherished dream and manifesto to make India the world's third-largest economy. By laying the foundation of Make in India, you have set India on the path of economic and defence self-reliance. We feel proud that the Republic of Balochistan can give wings to this dream," he stated.

"Balochistan can open its seaports for India's trade and provide a large market for the goods produced under Make in India... If we join hands with each other, India can become the world's second-largest economy; the minerals of Balochistan, entrusted to the Baloch nation, can bring an economic revolution to the region; and by expelling Pakistan from the soil of Balochistan, the rogue state of Pakistan can be deprived of the plunder of Balochistan's trillions of dollars worth of minerals so that it can neither spread terrorism in Kashmir nor fund unrest in the region," he added.

'Black Day' Protests Against Pakistan

A day before, Mir Yar Baloch called on the Baloch population globally to observe August 14, Pakistan's Independence Day, as a "Black Day," while issuing a sharp condemnation of recent Pakistani military airstrikes in the Surab region that reportedly left dozens of civilians dead and injured. Leading the call for mass disassociation from Pakistani state celebrations, Mir Yar Baloch urged six crore Baloch people worldwide to hoist black flags and wear black armbands to signal their rejection of Pakistani rule.

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). (ANI)

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