Rear Admiral Thomas Donovan assumed command of US Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) from Major General Jasper Jeffers in a ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base. Separately, CENTCOM announced a new drone unit, Task Force Falcon Strike.

US Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) officially marked a transition in leadership during a change of command ceremony held on Friday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, with Rear Admiral Thomas Donovan assuming command from Major General Jasper Jeffers.

In a post on X, US Central Command wrote that Lt Gen Patrick Frank, Deputy Commander of CENTCOM, presided over the ceremony and commended Jeffers for his stewardship over the past 25 months. Highlighting Jeffers' contributions to the region, Lt Gen Frank praised the outgoing commander, "During his 25 months in command, Maj. Gen. Jeffers has led with great dedication and courage as a forward-thinking and innovative leader. His accomplishments will have a lasting impact."

Jeffers, who took charge of SOCCENT in June 2024, managed special operations across CENTCOM's 21-country area of responsibility spanning the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia. Following the transition, he is slated to take on the role of commander for the International Stabilisation Force in support of the Gaza peace plan.

Delivering his outgoing address, Maj Gen Jeffers expressed deep appreciation to the service members, leadership, and families within the command. "If I have to use an emotion to describe what I feel today, it is gratitude. These ceremonies aren't about the command; they are about the people. You all are being and representing the best in America. SOCCENT, thank you. It's been an honor to serve with you."

According to CENTOMC, incoming commander Rear Admiral Thomas Donovan takes charge after previously leading the Special Reconnaissance and Enabling Command for US Special Operations Command in Tampa. A native of Portsmouth, Virginia, Donovan graduated from the US Naval Academy and began his military career as a Navy SEAL in 1996.

Announcing the command transfer on social media, US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted, "U.S. Special Operations Command Central held a change of command ceremony Aug. 14 in Tampa, marking the transfer of leadership from Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers to Rear Adm. Thomas Donovan. Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, CENTCOM deputy commander, presided over the ceremony."

CENTCOM to Launch New Drone Task Force

Separately on Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced plans to establish the first-ever multinational, multi-domain attack drone task force to integrate unmanned systems operated by the United States and regional partners across West Asia, amid continuing conflict and heightened security tensions in the region.

The new unit, designated Task Force Falcon Strike, will employ one-way attack drones comprising unmanned systems operating above, on and below the sea, CENTCOM said in a statement on Thursday. The initiative comes nine months after CENTCOM established Task Force Scorpion Strike, described by the US military as its first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East. (ANI)